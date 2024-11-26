Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta State University

-Named SUNYAC Men’s Swimmer-of-the-Week for second time

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese swimmer Delroy Tyrrell has once again made waves in the NCAA Division III swimming scene, earning SUNYAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honours for the second time this season.

Competing for Oneonta State University, the junior continues to shine, delivering standout performances that underscore his growing reputation as a top collegiate athlete.

Tyrrell was instrumental in Oneonta’s success at the recent Electric City Invitational, dominating in both individual and team events. He claimed first place in three individual races, clocking 21.87 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, an impressive 52.67 in the 100-yard backstroke, and 1:59.31 in the 200-yard backstroke.

In relay action, Tyrrell’s impact was equally profound. He powered Oneonta to victories in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.11) and the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.14).

The team also secured second-place finishes in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.99) and the 400-yard medley relay (3:37.24), with Tyrrell playing a key role in each.

Oneonta State University will next compete at the Cortland Snow Flurries Invitational on December 6, where Tyrrell is expected to once again lead the charge for the Red Dragons.

While Tyrrell’s accomplishments in the pool have brought pride to his school and admirers in Guyana, his relationship with the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) remains fraught with controversy.

Despite being the country’s second-highest ranked swimmer based on World Aquatics points, behind Raekwon Noel, Tyrrell was overlooked for selection to represent Guyana at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary next month.

The snub adds to a growing list of grievances Tyrrell has with GASA, which has been criticized for its lack of transparency and failure to fully support athletes competing at the international level.

Tyrrell, who has been cleared to represent Guyana by World Aquatics, has faced years of hurdles from GASA regarding his eligibility to compete under the national flag.

Tyrrell’s battle with GASA is not new. Despite his undeniable talent and consistent performances, the association has often excluded him from representing Guyana at major international competitions.

Critics of GASA have pointed to alleged favouritism and poor management as factors in these decisions, which many argue undermine the country’s ability to showcase its best athletes on the global stage.

The decision to overlook Tyrrell for the World Championships comes as a bitter pill for the swimmer and his supporters.

As a junior at Oneonta, Tyrrell has proven his prowess, not just with his results but with his determination to elevate Guyana’s profile in swimming.

Tyrrell’s focus remains on his collegiate season, where he continues to excel. His performances this season have not only earned him accolades but have also strengthened his case as one of Guyana’s most promising swimming talents.

As he prepares for the Cortland Snow Flurries Invitational, Tyrrell will be determined to keep proving his worth in the pool, even as questions linger about his future representation of Guyana on the international stage. (Rawle Toney)

