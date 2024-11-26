Car dealer granted $20.4M bail on 68 fraud charges

Kaieteur News- Omeca Primo, a 35-year-old woman accused of operating a fake car dealership, was granted bail in the sum of $20.4 million on Monday after facing 68 fraud charges totalling $51.5 million.

The charges stem from a scheme in which Primo is alleged to have deceived customers into paying for vehicles that were never delivered. At her previous court appearance on November 11, 2024, Primo was slapped with 68 charges, totalling $51,573,000 in alleged fraudulent activities. Initially, she was accused of defrauding customers out of $11.3 million. Following that appearance, Primo was further remanded to prison.

The case was heard at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty presided. On Monday, during a hearing for updates and further reports, Primo’s lawyer, Everton Singh-Lammy, made an application for bail. He argued that his client had a constitutional right not to be kept in custody for charges she had not yet pleaded to. Singh-Lammy also pointed out that the prosecution had not yet disclosed the full details of the case, preventing his client from entering a plea.

The prosecution objected to bail, arguing that the charges against Primo were indictable and that further reports had been filed against her. However, Magistrate McGusty ruled in favour of granting bail, citing that Primo had already been in custody for an extended period without being able to plead to the charges. As a result, the magistrate set bail at $20,400,000.

Primo is scheduled to return to court on December 30, 2024, for the disclosure of evidence. Upon hearing the magistrate’s ruling, alleged victims of Primo’s scheme were visibly distressed. As one victim exited the courtroom, they were heard muttering, “I now gotta look for more money to get a car, I don’t know where I’m getting that money from.”

In a prior hearing, Magistrate McGusty expressed concern about the potential expiration of the trial, noting that the case could not move forward until the defendant entered a plea. She gave the prosecution until November 25, 2024, to seek legal advice on whether the charges should be considered indictable or if they could proceed with a summary disposal application. The magistrate further warned that if no decision was made, bail could be reconsidered at the next court appearance.

