Nov 25, 2024 Sports

Saraswati Vidya Niketan launches Arjuna’s Archery Club

Members of the Club took a photo op at the official launch.

 

Kaieteur Sports- The Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) on November 19, 2024, proudly launched Arjuna’s Archery Club on its school compound, marking a momentous step in the promotion of archery as a sport in Guyana. Named after the legendary archer Arjuna from the Mahabharata, the club embodies the values of focus, determination, discipline, and precision.

The idea for the club gained momentum following a fruitful coaching session on Sunday, facilitated by Archery Guyana’s Head Coach and Secretary-General, Nicholas Hing, alongside Coach Kenrick Cheeks and the club’s committee members. This collaboration inspired the formal inauguration of the club during a small ceremony held in the school’s auditorium.

The launch was attended by key figures in the archery community, including Archery Guyana’s Secretary-General and Head Coach Nicholas Hing, SVN’s Physical Education Teacher and Archery Coach Kenrick Cheeks, and members of the club’s executive committee.

In his address, delivered on behalf of Archery Guyana President Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Mr. Hing expressed the Federation’s pride in this significant milestone:

“The decision to name this club Arjuna is both meaningful and inspiring. Arjuna represents virtues that are essential not only in archery but also in life—focus, determination, and precision. This launch demonstrates SVN’s commitment to holistic education, blending academics with extracurricular activities that foster character, confidence, and teamwork.”

Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon further emphasised Archery Guyana’s commitment to supporting new club formations and nurturing talent that will represent Guyana with pride on the international stage.

During the event, Mr. Hing also spoke about archery’s inclusivity, highlighting its appeal to all ages and abilities and encouraged other school clubs to also become affiliated to the National Federation.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo to commemorate the occasion, capturing the spirit of unity and enthusiasm among students, teachers, and coaches.

