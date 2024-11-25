Bentick’s hat-trick lifts YMCA to $1M and ExxonMobil Futsal C/chip title

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- The Retrieve Hard Court was alive with energy as YMCA redeemed themselves in spectacular fashion, overcoming Hard Knocks 6–4 in the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship finals.

With a packed crowd cheering on every move, YMCA held their composure to claim the coveted $1M winner’s prize, a fitting end to their determined campaign.

After settling for third place last year, YMCA entered this tournament with one goal: finishing on top. Organized by New Era Entertainment, the championship was a proving ground for their resilience and hunger to dominate.

The first half delivered high-octane futsal action, with both teams trading blows in a 2–2 stalemate by the break. The intense pace and pinpoint passing kept fans on edge, as YMCA and Hard Knocks battled for control.

In the second half, YMCA found another gear, inspired by Jamal Bentick’s clinical finishing. Bentick’s hat-trick was the centrepiece of YMCA’s attacking prowess, complemented by a brace from Nicolas Gentle and goals from Keyshawn Dey and Jonah Simon.

Their fluid transitions and sharp counterattacks exposed gaps in the Hard Knocks defence, allowing them to seal the win.

Hard Knocks, boasting star players like Daniel Wilson and Ryan Hackett, struggled to convert their individual brilliance into goals.

While Omar Brewley, Kendolph Lewis, Clive Nobrega, and Omar Williams found the back of the net, their efforts fell short against YMCA’s relentless momentum.

Hard Knocks settled for the $500,000 runner-up prize, their inability to capitalize on key opportunities proving costly.

In the third-place playoff, Money Bell rebounded from their semi-final loss to outplay Spaniards in close contest where they won 10 – 8. Their win ensured they walked away with $200,000, while Spaniards pocketed $100,000.

The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship showcased the best of the sport in Linden, blending skill, strategy, and electrifying moments.

