Annai Secondary secure KFC Goodwill Series ticket despite second leg defeat

Kaieteur Sports- In an exciting two-legged playoff hosted by the Region Nine Education Department, Annai Secondary School clinched a 5-2 aggregate victory over St Ignatius Secondary to advance to the prestigious KFC International Goodwill Football Series. This achievement comes despite a 2-1 loss in the second leg on Saturday at the St Ignatius Community Centre Ground.

Annai Secondary’s emphatic 4-0 win in the first leg at home provided a strong cushion heading into the away fixture. However, St Ignatius, determined to overturn the deficit, made their intentions clear early on. Ishmeal Gaskin opened the scoring in the 5th minute, followed by Sharukh Nedd doubling the lead in the 37th minute. The home side displayed resilience, securing a deserved 2-1 victory in front of their supporters.

Despite the spirited performance, St Ignatius faced the daunting task of overturning the four-goal deficit. They needed to win by at least five clear goals to secure qualification. Guy Moses, a standout performer for Annai, delivered a crucial moment of quality by scoring a vital consolation goal. His strike not only reduced the margin of defeat but also served as a decisive away goal, ensuring Annai’s advancement on aggregate.

At the final whistle, Annai Secondary emerged as Region Nine’s representative for the Petra-organised KFC International Secondary School Goodwill Series, set to take place in December in Georgetown. Their aggregate triumph (5-2) ensured they booked their ticket despite the second-leg setback.

Annai Secondary will now join a competitive field of teams, including Region Seven’s DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Waramadong), Trinidad and Tobago’s St Benedict’s College and Speyside High, Jamaica’s Clarendon College, and Suriname’s secondary school champions (to be determined). The lineup will also feature the top two finishers from the ongoing RBL U18 Football League.

With the stage set, Annai Secondary will aim to represent their region with distinction in this marquee tournament.

