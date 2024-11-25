121 drivers nabbed speeding, 248 with unauthorised tinted glass

Kaieteur News- Amid a surge in fatal road accidents the Guyana Police Force on Sunday sought to sure its work in arresting the situation announcing that some 1,353 traffic cases have been made over a two-day across the country.

In a press release the police said that the traffic enforcement efforts were led by Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh. The force said that as cases are made, drivers are being made aware of the do’s and don’ts, in an effort to curb lawless/errant use of the road. The following cases were made over a two-day period (November 21 and 22).

A breakdown of the cases shows: 121 cases of persons exceeding the speed limit: 65 cases for failure to wear a seatbelt; 25 for unlighted motor vehicle (front); 7 for unlighted motor vehicle (rear); 248 for prohibition of tinted glass: 47 for faulty packing of load; 32 for unlicensed driver: 44 for breach of conditions of prescribed fitness: 11 for driver carrying pillion rider without safety helmet and 24 cases for driver failing to wear a safety helmet.

Meanwhile, the PNCR at a news conference last week said that if they retake government their intention is to establish a dedicated state agency to implement a comprehensive road safety and traffic management plan. “We believe that the responsibility for road safety and traffic management must now extend beyond law enforcement and the Guyana Police Force. These complex issues require multi-dimensional, scientific and engineering mindsets and approaches,” the PNCR said.

According to the party, the responsibilities of the proposed agency will include (i) the collection and processing of data on road usage, including traffic flows and accident statistics, (ii) the conduct of safety audits, with the timely identification of critical upgrades to enhance road users safety, (iii) the conduct of year-round education and awareness programs, (iv) research of international best practices, (v) proposing changes to relevant policies, laws and regulations, and (vi) working closely with and advising the police traffic department and the Ministry of Public Works.

Additionally, the PNCR said the agency must be well-funded and staffed with appropriate skillsets in traffic and road safety engineering, data analysis, public communication, surveys and research, and traffic management. It must submit annual reports on its activities and performance and be answerable to parliament.

According to the party placing most of the responsibilities for road safety and traffic management within one dedicated agency will ensure this national issue receives continuous and adequate investments of time, energy, brainpower, and funding. “As we have seen, piecemeal and intermittent crisis-driven efforts have failed. The PNCR/APNU, as the next government, will adopt a comprehensive approach to bring safety and sanity back to our roads,” the statement concluded.

Earlier last week President Irfaan Ali also spoke up about cracking down on reckless drivers to address the surge in fatal road accidents. Last Thursday he directed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to take immediate action to tackle various issues on the roadways, including speeding trucks, reckless driving, and drunk driving. His call comes in the wake of the tragic accident on Tuesday morning on Sherriff Street, Georgetown, where a pedestrian, Carlton Smartt, was killed in a collision involving two trucks. Smartt, a father of two young children, was the latest victim of a string of fatal road accidents. The President has since scheduled a meeting with the Attorney General and the leadership of the GPF to discuss strategies to address the growing concerns about road safety. “High on the agenda is the recent increase in accidents on the roadways, especially as it relates to speeding trucks and driving under the influence of alcohol,” the Office of the President stated in a release.

During a live broadcast, President Ali, accompanied by Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, Deputy Police Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram, and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, outlined several measures to improve road safety. These include the use of body cameras for police officers to capture video evidence of traffic violations, enhanced CCTV surveillance to track reckless drivers, and stricter penalties for traffic infractions.

The Head-of- State emphasised the importance of holding all drivers accountable, particularly truck drivers, and urged the Attorney General to review current laws for potential gaps. “I have asked the Attorney General to examine the laws to see where there are gaps so that truck owners can also have the responsibility of ensuring their drivers work within guidelines,” the President stated. He further stressed that CCTV cameras would play a crucial role in identifying “errant drivers” who endanger the lives of others.

The President noted that existing laws already allow for the suspension of licences for specific traffic violations and promised full implementation. “Drivers on the whole, but especially those truck drivers, public transportation drivers, I am asking you, not to do anything special—all I am asking you to do in the interest of saving lives, is to comply with the law, comply with the rules,” Ali urged. The issue of driving under the influence of alcohol also took centre stage during the broadcast. President Ali tasked the GPF with enforcing the law to its fullest extent, including holding bar owners accountable for serving alcohol to drivers. He called for bars to display clear signage about the law and warned that licenses would be suspended for those who do not comply. “I require that the GPF implement the law to the maximum,” the President said, stressing the need for stricter enforcement to curb drunk driving.

