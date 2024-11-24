Penultimate round of the RBL U18 Football League billed for today

-Dolphin, Chase move closer to securing KFC Int’l Goodwill Series tickets

Kaieteur News- The stage is set for another thrilling round of action in the Petra-Republic Bank Limited Schools’ Under-18 Football League, with table-toppers Chase’s Academic Foundation and Dolphin Secondary School vying to maintain their flawless records. Both teams have their sights set on securing tickets to next month’s prestigious KFC International Secondary Schools’ Goodwill Series in Guyana.

Chase’s Academic Foundation, boasting an unblemished record of 15 points from five games, will face a formidable challenge against Waramuri Secondary. Waramuri, currently sitting at 12 points from five matches, will look to bounce back from their sole defeat to Dolphin Secondary and keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Secondary, the only other unbeaten team, has showcased exceptional form throughout the tournament. With five wins from five matches and a commanding goal difference of +15, they are firm favorites as they enter the final stretch.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, President’s College remains winless and rooted at the bottom of the table. They face South Ruimveldt Secondary today, a side featuring standout players like Davonte Gaime, who are still searching for their rhythm in this year’s league.

In another fixture, East Ruimveldt Secondary takes on West Ruimveldt Secondary in what promises to be a tightly contested match. West Ruimveldt has shown flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent, managing only four points from five games. East Ruimveldt, just one point behind, will be eager to turn their fortunes around.

The league has been a showcase of individual talent, with Bryan Wharton leading the charge after a scintillating hat-trick performance in round four. Other notable hat-trick heroes include Jamal Williams (Dolphin), Billy Smith (Bartica), and Orwin Abrams (Waramuri), whose contributions have propelled their teams to vital victories.

The tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Republic Bank Limited, with additional support from MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta Brand), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Education.

Football fans can catch all the action at the Ministry of Education ground, where the next generation of stars is made.

(Penultimate round of the RBL U18 Football League billed for today)