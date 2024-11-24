Mother of eight seeks urgent public assistance for life-saving brain surgery

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- A mother of eight, from C Field, Sophia, Georgetown, is desperately seeking the public’s help to cover the cost of a life-saving brain surgery.

Thirty-nine-year-old, Leslyn Richmond was diagnosed in May 2024 with a saccular aneurysm. Richmond has since been suffering from constant pain as the condition has worsened.

She recounted, “I take in with a headache, go Georgetown Public Hospital and do a CT scan [Computed Tomography scan], they admit me, then come back and them she, they ain’t seeing everything that they want fuh see on the CT scan.”

Richmond later underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, which revealed that a blood vessel had swollen near her eye nerve, causing her right eye to completely shut down.

The aneurysm, which has already ruptured once, poses an imminent risk to her life. Doctors warn that if another rupture occurs, it could be fatal.

Richmond’s medical evaluation by Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, the Chief Neurosurgeon, has led to a recommendation for a specialized procedure called endovascular embolization and coiling.

Unfortunately, this crucial surgery is not available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and Richmond will need to undergo the procedure at a private hospital, where the cost is estimated at a staggering $7 million.

In a heartfelt plea, Richmond is seeking the public for help in raising the necessary funds.

“Please assist me, the surgery is life-saving, I appreciate anything, I want to survive,” Richmond related.

Donations can be made through her daughter, Odelle Allen, to Republic Bank Account (Savings #4463787831421684) or by calling 610-5429 for further information.

Richmond’s condition is urgent, and every donation brings her one step closer to receiving the medical care that could save her life. Your generosity is needed now more than ever.

(Mother of eight seeks urgent public assistance for life-saving brain surgery)