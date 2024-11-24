Marian, Potaro, Waramuri and St John the Baptist advance into the semis

MVP Sports Girl’s U11 Football championship

Kaieteur Sports- With the quarterfinal stage wrapped up, Marian Academy, Potaro Primary, Waramuri Top Primary, and St. John the Baptist Primary have secured their spots in the semi-finals of the eighth edition of the MVP Sports Girls’ U-11 Football Championship. The eagerly anticipated matches will kick off this weekend at the Ministry of Education ground.

Marian Academy stamped their authority with a commanding 5-0 victory over Smith Memorial Primary. Chrissyanne Persaud was the star of the match, bagging a brilliant hat-trick with goals in the 16th, 25th, and 30th minutes. Haley Haberkorn (35’) and Haley De Nobrega (39’) added to the scoreline, completing a flawless performance that saw them cruise into the semi-finals.

In a more competitive affair, St. John the Baptist (SJTB) Primary battled past West Ruimveldt Primary with a 3-1 scoreline. West Ruimveldt’s Ariel Farley struck early in the opening minute, but SJTB quickly responded through Akeelah Da Silva in the fifth. Elliana Grant (30’) and Tanis Callenders (35’) sealed the comeback for SJTB, ensuring their place in the last four.

Reniese Joseph was the standout performer for Potaro Primary, netting a hat-trick in the 2nd, 22nd, and 33rd minutes. Aria Khan joined the action with a 37th-minute goal, rounding off a dominant 4-0 victory over Stella Maris Primary. Joseph’s clinical finishing proved too much for Stella Maris’ defense as Potaro marched on confidently.

In the final quarterfinal matchup, Waramuri Top Primary overpowered Stella Maris 5-0 in a one-sided encounter. Keshanna Thomas delivered a hat-trick with strikes in the 4th, 18th, and 20th minutes, while Alina Lewis added goals in the 28th and 34th minutes. Stella Maris struggled to keep up, as Waramuri cruised to a comfortable win.

Earlier in the round-robin matches, West Ruimveldt made a statement with a 9-0 drubbing of F.E. Pollard, powered by Ariel Farley’s hat-trick. Potaro Primary edged One Mile Primary 1-0, and Stella Maris thumped Georgetown International Academy 5-0 to advance to the knockout phase.

The semi-finals promise exciting matchups, with Marian Academy, Potaro Primary, Waramuri Top Primary, and St. John the Baptist set to battle for a spot in the championship final. Action resumes this Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground.

The tournament is made possible by MVP Sports, with support from V&V Distributors (Soft n’ Pretty brand), Guyana Beverage Inc. (Koolkidz), and the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Education. Fans can expect another thrilling day of football as the championship heads toward its climax.

(Marian, Potaro, Waramuri and St John the Baptist advance into the semis)