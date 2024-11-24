Man found dead in submerged pick-up at Babu Jaan

Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in a submerged pick-up at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, Berbice, Region Six by public-spirited citizens.

The dead man has been identified as Mitchell Benn. His remains were found on Saturday afternoon.

Police received information of a submerged pick-up in a canal at Babu Jaan. Upon arrival at the location, Benn’s body was found next to the vehicle.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus told Kaieteur News that investigations are ongoing but noted initial reports suggest that Benn may have lost control of the vehicle causing him to be pinned underwater by the submerged automobile.

Notwithstanding those initial reports, the Commander made it clear that investigators have been unable to confirm exactly what transpired.

