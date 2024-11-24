GPF records over 100 traffic violations at Friendship, EBD and Region 3

Kaieteur News- One hundred and thirty traffic cases were recorded on Friday by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during a traffic enforcement exercise at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and in Region Three.

According to a press release issued by the Police Force, in Region Three, the police focused on public transportation providers. There were 69 traffic violations in this category with the most common offence being the use of obscure identification (ID) marks. There were 27 such cases reported.

The report also noted the other traffic violations recorded during the exercise. These include 20 cases of prohibited tinted glass, 10 cases of breaches related to the conditions of road service licences, and three cases involving uncertified motor vehicles.

Additionally, there were two cases where drivers failed to produce their driver’s licences when requested, three cases of vehicles without silencers, and four cases of vehicles carrying more passengers than permitted.

“On completion of the exercise, twenty Certificates of Fitness were revoked, and drivers were given a date to rectify the defects and return with their vehicles for examination,” police reported.

Meanwhile, during the traffic exercise at Friendship, 40 cases of window blinds being used in vehicles were recorded, 17 cases of prohibited tinted glass, and three cases of breaches related to prescribed fitness requirements. Additionally, there was one case involving an overloaded minibus.

