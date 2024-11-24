Fireworks expected in Mayoral Cycle Road Race in New Amsterdam today as Mayor expected to lead ride off

Prizes and other incentives handed over

Kaieteur Sports- All the Top wheelsmen in the East Berbice Corentyne and Mahaica Berbice Regions are expected to don their cycling equipment and head to the Ancient Town for the grand Mayoral Cycle road race today.

The event, which is being organized by The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice, is in honour of the Mayor of New Amsterdam Wainwright McIntosh.

The 10 laps event around the town of New Amsterdam will bring the curtains down on 133rd Anniversary celebrations of the Municipality.

McIntosh, who is an Education Officer and a businessman, is also a senior member of the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam. He is in his first term as mayor. He served as Deputy Mayor before being elected to the prestigious position.

The event is being coordinated by Veteran Cycle Coach Randolph Roberts. It is sponsored by Mayor McIntosh along with Franco Crawford, a former National Cyclist, now Businessman and some members of the East Berbice business community.

Cash prizes and other incentives will be given to the first three finishers, the top three Veterans, the first two Juniors and the first two beginners, to cross the finish line. There are six sprint point prizes up for grabs. There will also be a BMX cycle race.

Commencement time is 13:00hrs, at Main and Pitt Street. The riders will be sent on their way by Mayor McIntosh who will also peddle off with the peloton on the first lap.

The peddlers will proceed south along Main Street into Stanleytown, east into Tacama Turn, before cycling onto Republic Road, west into Vryheid Street before proceeding into Main Road.

That sequence will be completed 10 times around the township before concluding at its point of origin.

The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. The Mayor and other representatives will be on hand to assist with the presentation ceremony. (Samuel Whyte)

