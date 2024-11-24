Farmer, 71, on bail for possession of illegal shotguns, ammo

Kaieteur News- A 71-year-old farmer was granted $210,000 bail on Friday when he appeared at Bartica Magistrates’ Court to answer possession of three unlicensed shotguns, and ammunition charges.

The accused, Fredrick Singh, a resident of Agatash Village, Bartica made his first court appearance before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, where the charges were read to him.

Singh pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was granted $150,000 bail for possession of the firearms and $60,000 for possession of ammunition.

The matter was adjourned to December 13, 2024.

Singh was arrested by police on November 21, 2024.

