YMCA and Hard Knocks battle for Futsal supremacy in ExxonMobil Championship Final

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- With a staggering $1 million prize on the line, the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden is the place to be tonight as YMCA and Hard Knocks face off in what promises to be an exciting climax to the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship.

Organised by New Era Entertainment, the tournament has captured the spirit of the Linden community, delivering thrilling matches week after week.

After weeks of intense competition, it all comes down to this: two powerhouse teams colliding for the ultimate bragging rights and championship glory.

The action kicks off at 8:00 PM with Money Bell squaring off against Spaniards in the third-place match, competing for $200,000, while the fourth-place team will take home $100,000.

Both teams have fought valiantly throughout the tournament, and while the championship eluded them, pride and the third-place prize are still on the line.

YMCA enters the final hungry for redemption after narrowly missing the top spot last year, settling for third place.

Their dominant 6–2 demolition of Spaniards in the semi-finals was a statement of intent. With clinical finishing and airtight defence, they’ve proven they are a team built for the big moments.

Leading YMCA’s charge are goal-scoring maestros Jonah Simon, Kevin Gittens, Jamal Bentick, and Nicholas Gentle. Their chemistry on the court, coupled with an unrelenting drive to secure the title, makes them formidable contenders.

Hard Knocks arrive in the final riding high on the momentum of an unforgettable semi-final showdown. Their heart-stopping 11–9 victory over Money Bell will be remembered as one of the tournament’s most stimulating games.

Anchored the tournament’s leading scorer with 19 goals, the unstoppable Omar Brewley, along with Kendolph Lewis, and Clive Nobrega, Hard Knocks boast an attacking arsenal capable of breaking down even the toughest defences.

Their resilience, creativity, and flair have made them the team to watch, and they’ll be looking to add the championship trophy to their already stellar campaign.

While the champions will walk away with the $1 million prize and the title of ExxonMobil Futsal kings, the runner-up won’t leave empty-handed, earning a respectable $500,000.

Adding to the night’s allure, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will ride away with a brand-new motorcycle, courtesy of Cevon’s Waste Management.

The MVP race is wide open, with standout performances from both teams making the final an ideal stage to claim the honour.

