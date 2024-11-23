Vladimir Woodroofe backs out of World Championships over unfair selection

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has come under heavy scrutiny following its decision to bypass Delroy Tyrrell for the December 10 – 15 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Now, Vladimir Woodroffe, the athlete controversially selected over Tyrrell, has declined his spot, citing the unfairness of the process.

As it stands, Guyana may now have no male representative at the prestigious event, leaving young swimming sensation Aleka Persaud to carry the nation’s flag alone.

The controversy centres on Tyrrell, a standout swimmer with the Dorado Speed Swim Club, where he trains alongside both Raekwon Noel and Vladimir Woodroffe. Traditionally, GASA selects international competitors based on their World Aquatics points, with the highest-ranked swimmer given priority.

With Noel, Guyana’s top swimmer, opting out, Tyrrell’s 719 points placed him well above Leon Seaton Jr. (598) and Woodroffe (543). By this logic, Tyrrell should have been next in line.

However, GASA’s Technical Committee instead selected Woodroffe, a decision that has ignited backlash within the swimming community.

Speaking to Kaieteur News yesterday, Christopher Woodroffe, Vladimir’s father, confirmed his son’s withdrawal, emphasizing the ethical issues surrounding his selection.

“It wouldn’t be right for him to participate,” he said, adding that his son also found the decision unfair.

This act of sportsmanship has shone a spotlight on GASA’s decision-making process, with critics accusing the association of undermining meritocracy and transparency.

Tyrrell’s exclusion has drawn sharp criticism from Dorado Speed Swim Club and influential sports administrator Dr. Karen Pilgrim.

According to Dwayne Scott, GASA’s outgoing president, Tyrrell was excluded because his designation as an “international swimmer” required him to meet qualifying times for selection. This reasoning has been slammed as discriminatory.

Dr. Pilgrim, a respected figure in sports administration, refuted GASA’s claims, pointing out that Tyrrell meets all eligibility criteria set by World Aquatics. Since switching his sporting nationality from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana in December 2022, he has consistently been the nation’s second-ranked swimmer.

“World Aquatics has twice confirmed Tyrrell’s eligibility to represent Guyana,” Pilgrim said. “Ignoring this ruling is a blatant violation of the governing body’s directives and an insult to the athlete’s dedication and efforts.”

She further criticized GASA’s outdated mind-set, arguing that penalizing athletes for pursuing opportunities abroad contradicts the goal of fostering excellence.

Tyrrell’s exclusion spotlights deeper issues within GASA’s administration, raising questions about its commitment to transparency and talent development. By side-lining one of Guyana’s top performers, the association risks alienating athletes and discouraging them from seeking international exposure.

“Delroy’s omission is not just a loss for him but for the entire nation,” Pilgrim stressed. “It sends a message to young athletes that hard work and merit are secondary to arbitrary decisions.”

As the swimming community grapples with this controversy, one question remains: Can GASA rebuild credibility and foster an environment where merit truly matters?

