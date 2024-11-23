Truck driver in deadly Sheriff St. accident on $500k bail

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old truck driver appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday to answer a charge related to a fatal collision on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of pedestrian, Carlton Smartt.

Denzel Webb of Lot 11 Belfield Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is accused of driving a motor lorry in a manner dangerous to the public on November 19, 2024, causing the death of Smartt. The incident occurred around 06:50 hrs on Sheriff Street, Georgetown. He was charged with the offence of death by dangerous driving.

Webb appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

According to police reports, Webb was driving west along the southern drive lane on Dennis Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, at a high speed. As he approached the intersection with Sheriff Street, where a stop sign was lawfully placed to regulate traffic, Webb failed to stop and ensure it was safe to proceed. This led to a collision with another motor lorry driven by Emmanuel Henry. Both vehicles lost control causing Webb to spin into the path of Smartt, who was walking east along the northern side of Dennis Street.

Smartt’s body became trapped under the left rear wheel of Webb’s vehicle. Both Webb and Henry were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they received treatment and were later discharged. However, Smartt was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor. His body was subsequently transported to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.

The collision also caused significant damage to a nearby shop and three other parked vehicles, with damages estimated at $25 million.

During the court proceedings, Webb’s lawyer, George Thomas, applied for bail. Thomas argued that Webb had attempted to apply the brakes, but the vehicle failed to respond, only coming to a stop when it collided with Smartt.

“The accused (Webb), in an attempt to apply the brakes, his vehicle did not correspond and only stopped when it came to rest with the defendant (Henry),” Thomas stated.

He also requested that the police investigates whether the truck’s brakes were faulty. Thomas also noted that Webb has been a truck driver for the past 10 years with no prior antecedents.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence, Webb’s speed, and his failure to stop at the stop sign. The prosecution also noted that the vehicle’s inspection defect sheet did not record any faults with the brakes. However, a police officer involved in the investigation indicated that he was unaware of an inspection being conducted on the brakes.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to allow the prosecution time to gather additional information regarding the brake inspection. Webb was granted $500,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 13, 2024.

