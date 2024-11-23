Sukhwa delighted to score most runs at GCB National T20 League

Kaieteur Sports- Former Guyana youth player Adrian Sukhwa expressed elation after ended the inaugural Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National T20 League with the most runs, 241.

The right-handed Sukhwa represented Berbice Piranha chalking up two half-centuries as well including a best of 97.

Berbice Piranha was beaten in the semi-final fixture.

The tournament was won by Essequibo Anacondas who defeated Essequibo Jaguars by 48 runs at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last Saturday, under lights.

Sukhwa, who recently plied his trade in Canada representing Apollo Sports Club, stated that he had worked hard to help his team win the competition.

He also attributed his success to good preparations.

“T20 cricket calls for good preparations and I put in some work before the start; I was happy with my personal performances but was trying to help my team coming out on top,” Sukhwa stated.

Sukhwa mentioned that he will continue to work on his game as he is still desirous of representing his country at the highest level.

Quizzed on how he rated the competition, Sukhwa responded: “It was very competitive and glad to see every player was playing passionate cricket and I noticed a lot talented players got the exposure”.

Essequibo Anacondas was led by left-arm orthodox spinner Anthony Adams. Adams received $1.7M and a beautiful trophy.

The Government of Guyana supported the GCB’s National T20 League with the Prize Money and Trophies while Bet CAGE Sports provided US $100K for the running of the tournament.

