Mayor’s Cycle Road race to culminate NA Municipality’s 133rd Anniversary celebrations

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- After successfully staging a series of activities under the patronage of Mayor Wainwright McIntosh, the New Amsterdam Town Council prepares to celebrate their 133rd Anniversary celebrations. The sequence of events is slated to climax Sunday, November 24th, with the staging of the Mayors Cycle road race around the Town of New Amsterdam.

The race is being sponsored by Mayor McIntosh and members of the business community including former overseas-based National Cyclist and businessman Franco Crawford. The Flying Aces Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice is the organiser.

The event which is open to all Berbicians is a 10-lap affair around the town. It is to ride off at 13:00 hrs from Main and Pitt Street New Amsterdam.

The riders will then proceed along Main Street through Stanleytown, turn left into Tacama turn along Republic Road, left into Vryheid Street then left into Main Road for 10m laps to finish at its point of origin.

All the top cyclists in Berbice who are also among the top riders in the country including seniors, juniors, veterans and beginners are expected to be on show. There are several prizes at stake including cash, trophies and other memorabilia.

The first three finishers will be rewarded along with the top three vets first two juniors and first two beginners.

There are also six sprint point prizes up for grabs.

Mayor Mc Intosh and staff will be on hand to send the riders on their way and to assist with the distribution of prizes at the end of the event.

The event will be coordinated by Veteran Cycle Coach Randolph Roberts along with Crawford.

