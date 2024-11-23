Guyana will not give up fight for ceasefire in Gaza – Carolyn Rodrigues

…Tells U.S. war “A major stain on our collective conscience”

Kaieteur News- Guyana, in response to the United States of America (USA) vetoing a resolution for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, said that it will not give up the fight.

The country has been elected a member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a two-year-term and was at the helm of the most recent resolution tabled for a ceasefire.

After it was vetoed by the U.S. Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett said, “many have said that the ongoing annihilation of the Palestinian people is a major stain on our collective conscience.”

She added that the Council on Wednesday had an opportunity to begin erasing that stain.

“…But despite our best efforts and the almost universal support to go in that direction the Council was again hamstrung by a veto,” Rodrigues said before adding, “Guyana hopes the inability to adopt this resolution will not be seen by those who want to continue this war as a license to continue killing, starving and maiming innocent civilians.”

Rodrigues further stressed that “the continuation of shear misery cannot and must not be the fate of Palestinians”.

To this end, Rodrigues assured that Guyana will continue to push for peace in the Middle East.

“Their suffering must end. They need to see the seeds of peace being planted by this Council they need to see that this Security Council is giving peace a chance,” Rodrigues stated before reminding the Council that, “hope was dashed today (Wednesday)… that hope has not been eclipsed.”

“Guyana will continue to work with fellow Council members to try to achieve tomorrow what we could not achieve today (Wednesday). Not trying is simply not an option,” she declared.

The USA vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian territory continues,” Aljazeera reported on Wednesday.

Some 14 Council members were in favour of a ceasefire but the U.S. voted down the resolution as a permanent member of the council, while the 14 other members of the Council voted in favour.

Robert Wood, the Deputy U.S. envoy was quoted saying, “We made clear throughout negotiations that we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages.”

“A durable end to the war must come with the release of the hostages. These two urgent goals are inextricably linked. This resolution abandoned that necessity, and for that reason, the United States could not support it”, Wood reportedly said.

According to Aljazeera, Wednesday’s move is the “fourth time that US President Joe Biden’s administration has vetoed a resolution calling for an end to the war in Gaza since Israel’s military offensive began in October of last year.”

To date some 44,000 people have been killed in Gaza, many of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court has since issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant and a Hamas military commander for alleged war crimes.

