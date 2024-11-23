GPHC completed over 160 joint replacement surgeries between January & November

Kaieteur News- With a current surgical waiting list of over 500 patients, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) between January to November this year completed 166 knee and hip replacement surgeries (joint replacements).

The hospital made the disclosure in a press statement on Thursday where it expressed its gratitude to Operation Walk Maryland, a non-profit medical organization based in Maryland, USA which it collaborated with to successfully complete 57 surgeries out of the 166.

According to the hospital, over the course of the organisation’s visit from November 14th to 21st, the team of over 50 specialized medical professionals conducted 57 joint replacement surgeries on 53 patients.

“The mission’s efforts this year took place over an intensive four-day period—Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday—during which surgeries were performed on patients requiring knee and hip replacements. Despite elective surgeries typically being scheduled on weekdays, GPHC implemented special arrangements to facilitate this extraordinary mission and optimize outcomes for our patients,” GPHC noted.

This being their fourth mission to Guyana since 2018, the visiting team included a diverse group of healthcare specialists such as surgeons, anaesthesiologists, internal medicine specialists, nurses, technicians, and physiotherapists.

According to the hospital, this team of medical professionals worked alongside GPHC’s local staff to significantly address a critical surgical backlog.

“To date, GPHC’s orthopaedic team has performed 109 joint replacement surgeries from January to November 2024, with this mission adding 57 more to that total,” the hospital revealed.

With GPHC being the only public facility in Guyana offering joint replacement surgeries, the health institution continues to face an overwhelming demand for these life-changing procedures, with a current surgical waiting list of over 500 patients.

While joint replacement surgeries are essential for improving the quality of life for those suffering from advanced arthritis, non-surgical management such as therapy and medication remains the initial course of treatment for most patients, the hospital shared.

When all these methods are proven insufficient, then surgery is typically reserved as the final step for these patients.

Commending Operation Walk Maryland and the local team for their support and dedication for yet another successful mission, GPHC added, “As the mission concludes, we are pleased to report that all 53 patients have been successfully discharged, with comprehensive post-operative care plans in place.”

Kaieteur News understands that Operation Walk Maryland, whose mission is giving the gift of restoring mobility to patients by replacing their joints, visited Guyana on three previous occasions: 2018, 2019 and 2022.

(GPHC completed over 160 joint replacement surgeries between January & November)