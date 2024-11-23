Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival returns for 19th edition

Kaieteur Sports- The highly anticipated Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival is set to ignite the National Gymnasium from November 28th to December 1st. This year’s 19th edition promises thrilling action as top local and international teams clash on the indoor court.

The festival has been a cornerstone of the local sports calendar for nearly two decades, establishing itself as a premier indoor hockey competition in the Pan-American region. It has consistently attracted teams from Canada, the USA, Trinidad, and Barbados, showcasing the highest level of hockey talent.

Despite the challenges posed by limited access to standard artificial turf pitches, the sport of hockey in Guyana has thrived. The Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival has played a pivotal role in nurturing talent and aids in the selection of national teams across various age groups.

This year’s tournament will feature a strong international contingent, including three men’s teams from Trinidad (TT Defence Force, Queens Park, and TT Police) and the Toronto Lions FHC from Canada. They will compete against local powerhouses like Pepsi Hikers, Old Fort, Saints, and Bounty GCC. In the women’s division, George United and TT Police from Trinidad will challenge local teams GBTI GCC, Old Fort, and Saints.

The GHB has secured the services of FIH Umpire Ayana McLean from Trinidad, who will become the first female from the Caribbean to officiate at a World Cup or Olympic tournament. Her presence will elevate the standard of officiating and provide valuable experience for local umpires. Additionally, renowned sports physiotherapist Aaron Finer from the USA will be on hand to ensure the well-being of the athletes.

Meanwhile, GHB Head Philip Fernandes expressed his gratitude for the continued success of the festival, highlighting its role in promoting hockey and providing international exposure to local players. He emphasized the challenges faced by the sport and the unwavering commitment of the GHB to sustain its growth.

Fernandes further explained, “We have been able to showcase our sport to larger audiences than is possible in the local tournaments. Even with the absence of an artificial pitch for the outdoor game, this Festival keeps hockey alive and keeps our athletes exposed to foreign competition which is so critical for the development and sustenance of the game.”

Speaking at the event, Larry Wills DDL’s Brand Manager said, “We are thrilled to be part of this Festival for yet another year. Looking back, GHB has been effectively hosting this event and we (at DDL) are proud to be partnering with them for the 19th staging of the event. We look forward for some exciting action, and may the best team wins.”

The 19th Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival is made possible by the generous support of Demerara Distillers Limited, ANSA McAl, ExxonMobil, Republic Bank Limited, Bounty Supermarkets, Sterling Products Limited, the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture, and the National Sports Commission. ENET will live stream the matches, expanding the reach of the event to a global audience.

(Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival returns for 19th edition)