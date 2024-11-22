Warriors triumph but Royals lead standings

Kaieteur Sports- The Warriors triumphed in both of their T20 matches, but the Royals have ascended to the top of the leaderboard of the Windies Masters Extravaganza Cricket tournament.

After inclement weather led to the cancellation of two scheduled pool matches on Sunday and Monday, the organizers of the Windies Masters Extravaganza opted to reschedule the games for Wednesday, adopting a T20 format and hosting four matches on the same day.

At Pickwick:

Match 1- In perfect playing conditions, the Red Devils won the toss and chose to bat first against the winless Warriors. They managed to score a modest 123/7 in their 20 overs. Captain Mangalie, alongside Terrance Romain, established a brisk 57-run partnership in just 9 overs before Mangalie was dismissed for 25 runs off 28 balls. The Warriors tightened their grip, claiming wickets consistently. Terrance Romain contributed a solid 41 runs off 41 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six. Vishan Lall, Damien Payne, and skipper Raj Sadeo each took 2 wickets.

The Warriors began their chase with vigor, as Vishan Lall and Roy Singh put together a notable 65-run stand before Roy was out for 16. Unfortunately, light rain started to fall, halting the match and resulting in a 10-run victory for the Warriors via the Duckworth-Lewis method, marking their first win.

Match 2- Once again, the Red Devils won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 104/7 in 18 overs. Terrance Romain was the backbone of their innings, scoring 22 off 25 balls, while extras accounted for a significant 26 runs, as the Red Devils struggled to find their rhythm. With regular skipper Ryan Ramdass rested, Ryan Nurse stepped in and shone with the ball, taking 4 wickets for just 13 runs in 3 overs.

The Royals started poorly, falling to 16 for 3 after 4 overs, but a partnership between skipper Ryan Nurse and Telston Johnson, who put together 50 runs, salvaged their innings. Johnson finished with 27 runs, while Nurse added 26 to his all-round performance. The Royals successfully chased down the target with 5 balls remaining, losing 5 wickets in the process.

At BNOC:

Match 1- The Farnum Strikers decisively defeated the Royals, handing them their first loss of the tournament by 42 runs. The Strikers scored 137 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Asif Chan leading the charge with 47 runs off 49 balls. Captain Lawrence Farnum chipped in with 33, and Reynaldo Hyland made a quickfire 22 off just 12 balls, giving their total some credibility. Ryan Nurse excelled with the ball for the Royals, capturing 4 wickets for 14 runs, while Chris Mittleholtzer added 2 for 30.

The Royals struggled throughout their innings, losing their captain Ramdass at a score of 42 and ultimately crumbling to 95 all out. Romaine Roye was the standout bowler for the Strikers, taking 4 wickets for 14 runs, with Randy Ramanan and Vic Mahabeer taking 2 wickets each for 17 and 12 runs, respectively.

Match 2- The Farnum Strikers faced their first defeat at the hands of the previously bottom-ranked Warriors. Batting first again, the Strikers managed a subpar total of 113/5 in 18 overs. Devi Maharaj top-scored with 31, supported by Reynaldo Hyland with 27 and Dary Balgobin, who remained not out on 16. Raja Pooran and Vishan Lall each picked up 2 wickets for 24 and 16 runs, respectively.

The Warriors easily chased down the target, finishing at 116/3 in just 15 overs. Vishan Lall continued his excellent form, scoring 34 runs, while fellow opener Randy Thomas contributed 24 runs to a solid opening partnership of 56. Randy Ramanan secured another 2 wickets for 15 runs.

The semifinals took place yesterday:

At Pickwick- Red Devils vs. Royals

At BNOC- Warriors vs. Strikers

