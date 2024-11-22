(Green Machine returns to RAN Sevens)

Latest update November 22nd, 2024 1:00 AM
The Green Machine, Guyana’s national rugby team, is set to make its mark at this year’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship, hosted at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago.
Led by captain Godfrey Broomes, Guyana’s squad features vice-captain Lionel Holder, along with Vallon Adams, Matthew Talbot, Godfrey Pollydore, Rickford Cummings, Shawn David, Renaldo Niles, Yannick Williams, Scott Garraway, Odida Douglas, Kelvin Grant, Owen Adonis, Tyreese Prescod, and Gavin McPherson.
Guyana, a former powerhouse in Rugby Americas North with seven titles to its name, last won the championship in 2016.
However, the team has faced challenges since back-to-back losses to Jamaica in 2017 and 2018, leading to a decline in performance.
Returning to the tournament after a ninth-place finish in 2022, the Green Machine is determined to reclaim its dominance under the leadership of head coach Claudius Butts.
In their campaign opener, Guyana will face Canada, with further pool matches scheduled against Barbados on Saturday and Bermuda on Sunday.
This year’s RAN Sevens Championship features two tiers for the men’s competition. Tier One includes the top eight teams in the region, determined by recent performances and rankings, while Tier Two features emerging teams striving to break into the top echelon of RAN rugby.
The tournament includes senior men’s and women’s brackets, providing a high-performance platform for development and regional rivalry. Additionally, the competition serves as a qualifier for the prestigious 2025 HSBC Sevens Challenger Series.
With an illustrious history as the region’s most decorated sevens team, Guyana’s Green Machine aims to ignite its resurgence and leave an indelible mark on this year’s championship.
