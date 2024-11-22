GBA appoints International Technical Officer Elton Chase as Technical Director

Kaieteur sports – Following the void that was created due to the sudden passing of Technical Director Terrence Poole MS, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially appointed International Technical Officer (ITO) Elton Chase to that position with immediate effect.

Chase holds the distinction of being Guyana’s first ITO and one of the small cadre within the English-speaking Caribbean. He is now tasked with administering the GBA’s developmental programmes and policies, which have been instrumental in maintaining the country’s dominance in the region, especially at the junior level.

The Technical Director void emanated after then incumbent Poole unexpectedly passed away on October 2nd. He was 60.

According to reports, Poole complained of feeling unwell following the conclusion of his routine morning jog. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital following difficulty breathing and unfortunately passed away, throwing the fraternity into a state of mourning.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “Development is a continuous process, and we are very proud to announce the appointment of Elton Chase to the portfolio of Technical Director. This decision was made following a period of consultation and assessment within the fraternity of the potential candidates who we believed had the capacity for such a post. We are confident that he possesses the requisite knowledge and experience to build on the success of the work that was implemented by the late Terrence Poole. This position, at times, is even more important than the executive portfolio, as you are directly responsible for the direction and development of the sport for the immediate and long-term future.”

Ninvalle further stated, “The GBA believes that Mr. Chase will bring a different but equally effective approach to the implementation of new policies and the continuation of existing programs, which, most importantly, is for the common good and the interests of the boxing community, especially at our nursery strata, which has been the foundation for our continued regional success.”

