Cricket Australia appoints former West Indian Captain Carl Hooper as a Multicultural Ambassador

Nov 22, 2024 Sports

Carl Hooper

Cricket Australia – Cricket Australia has announced the appointment of former West Indian Captain Carl Hooper as a Multicultural Ambassador for a two-year term.

Hooper’s appointment is part of Cricket Australia’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as outlined in their Multicultural Action Plan.

A key action in Australian Cricket’s Multicultural Action Plan, the Multicultural Ambassador Programme provides a platform for 58 influential leaders from diverse backgrounds and experiences, including past and current players, government officials, business leaders, media personalities, and community champions who will advocate for inclusion and diversity.

The objective is to create more opportunities for multicultural members of the community to engage with cricket, and to understand and break down barriers that exist for multicultural participants in cricket and the wider community.

The ambassadors will focus on five key areas:

– Participation

– High Performance

– People and Representation

– Communications and Engagement

– Event and Experience

Carl Hooper stated: “I’m honored to be part of this initiative. Cricket has always been a passion of mine, and I believe this programme will help promote the game and foster greater connectivity across the Australian cricket landscape.

“I’m excited to contribute my expertise and experience to this important initiative,” said Hooper. “Together, we can make a real difference and promote cricket as a sport for all.”

