Seven consultants vying to oversee $143M Campbellville Secondary School extension project

Kaieteur News- With the construction of a $143M teaching block underway at the Campbellville Secondary School, at a recent opening of bids it was revealed that seven consultancy firms have submitted proposals to supervise the construction of that building.

The companies that submitted proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office are: Arrowten Inc., Deen & Partners, Ara’s Inc., Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, GR Engineering Company, Origin Investments, and Kalitech Inc.

This publication understands that part of the supervision services includes but not limited to ensuring that all engineering specifications are met during construction and to monitor the progress of the contractor. Kaieteur News had reported that the annex is being constructed by Kaiveri Procurement Logistics & Investment Inc., who was awarded the $143,921,712 contract by NPTAB. Works had started in August.

According to information provided by the Education Ministry, the project is expected to be completed within 11 months. The new teaching block is said to feature eight classrooms, two sanitary blocks, and a staff room, providing modern facilities that will enhance the learning environment for both students and staff.

Plans to have an extension at school were announced back in May by the minister during a press conference. It was raised with the minister at the time that Grade Eight students of Campbellville Secondary were attending half-day classes for some months. The new structure is set to address the overcrowding occurring at the school.

