Prison officers face disciplinary action over minibus incident

Kaieteur News- Misconduct by Prison Officers undermines public trust and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said on Wednesday in a statement.

Elliot made the comments after a video was circulated on social media during which unethical behaviour was displayed by the driver who was identified to be a Prison Officer Marvin DeSouza. “The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity among its ranks,” Elliot said, reaffirming that any misconduct by officers will not be condoned and will result in swift disciplinary action.

Instructions were given to the Senior Superintendent of Prison and the Acting Officer in Charge of Lusignan Prisons Kofi David, to ensure that prompt disciplinary measures are taken against DeSouza, the statement added. It was disclosed by investigations into the matter that Cadet Officer Keon David who held the responsibility of command for the motor vehicle, failed to adequately control and oversee the situation. “Therefore disciplinary actions will also be taken against him.”

The Director of Prisons described the incident as a regrettable one, emphasising that the Prison Service has a commitment to foster the trust of the public by making sure that all officers are professionally and accountably performing their duties. “The Guyana Prison Service expects all its officers to act with the utmost integrity and professionalism in carrying out their responsibilities. Misconduct of any kind undermines the trust placed in us by the public and will not be tolerated,” stated Director Elliot. The statement reiterated that the commitment of the organization is to uphold its values and ensure that all personnel adhere to the highest ethical standards in service to the nation.

