Pres. Ali conferred India’s PM. Modi with Guyana’s highest national award

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali conferred Guyana’s highest national award “The Order of Excellence” on India’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, Wednesday evening, at a State Dinner hosted by the President and his wife, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali, at their official residence.

The award recognises Prime Minister Modi’s sterling leadership in the voices of developing countries on the global stage, his drive to advance a framework of international cooperation that prioritises equity, shared progress and mutual respect, and his dedication to the ideals of solidarity and partnership which has reinforced the bonds between India and Guyana.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Guyana.