Pres. Ali conferred India’s PM. Modi with Guyana’s highest national award

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali conferred Guyana’s highest national award “The Order of Excellence” on India’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, Wednesday evening, at a State Dinner hosted by the President and his wife, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali, at their official residence.
Nov 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy is gearing up to wrap its first-of-its-kind, two-month youth basketball camp, which tipped off in September at the Tuschen Primary School (TPS)...
…Peeping Tom kaieteur News- Every morning, the government wakes up, stretches its arms, and spends one billion dollars... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
