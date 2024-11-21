Govt. to use portion of US$90M IDB loan to procure vehicles for Education Ministry

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Education has signalled its intention to use part of the proceeds from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to procure a number of vehicles.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the Education Ministry recently which noted that the project is being done in three lots. According to the document, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has received a financing from the IDB toward the cost of ‘Support for Educational Recovery and Transformation’ project and it intends to apply part of the proceeds for the following: Lot 1 – Procurement of SUV, Lot 2- Procurement of off-road vehicle, and Lot 3 – Procurement of 4×4 Double Cab Pick Up type vehicles.

It was reported in the media that back in 2023 the IDB had approved the financing of US$90 million towards the Support for Educational Recovery and Transformation project.

This publication reported at the time, that the loan Guyana borrowed is designed to expand access to safe and improved learning environments and enhance educational services for vulnerable students in Guyana, the IDB said in a press release. The bank had said this is the first individual operation of a conditional credit line for investment projects (CCLIP) valued at US$150 million. This first project supports the foundation for transforming Guyana’s education sector by improving the quality of the service and addressing regional differences in the delivery of education in the country.

In particular, the loan approved seeks to modernise the physical infrastructure of Guyana’s schools, a key driver for improving attendance rates, motivating teachers, and elevating learning outcomes, the IDB said. This operation includes the construction of six new primary schools and upgrade of 19 schools in Hinterlands regions (1, 7, 8 and 9) by improving physical and digital facilities to meet 21st-century standards. This includes providing essential services, such as electricity, water, connectivity and digital devices.

In addition, the programme will strengthen the Ministry of Education’s capacity to deliver improved educational services to vulnerable students and those with special education needs and disabilities (SEND). This includes developing a language policy that will guide interventions for indigenous students in the future and an inclusive education policy. The project will benefit 8,809 primary education students and their respective communities through its interventions. The newly constructed schools will provide 2,610 new primary education spaces. At least 7,341 students and 352 teachers from grades 2-6 will receive digital devices to support their teaching and learning.

Further, the Bank stated that the US$90 million loan has a grace period of 5,5 years, an amortization period of 25 years, and an interest rate based on SOFR.

It was stated in the ministry’s tender document request for bids will be conducted though the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Inter-American Development Bank’s policies for the procurement of works and goods financed by the IDB and is open to all bidders from Eligible Source Countries as defined in the polices.

Bids for the project are expected to open on December 3, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

