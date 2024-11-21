Campbell Eyes Eighth Men’s Physique Title in Final Amateur Outing

– Aiming to sign off 2024 with a bang

Kaieteur Sports – Seven-time National Men’s Physique Champion Emmerson Campbell is poised to solidify his legacy on December 1 at the flagship event of the bodybuilding federation. The competition, set to take place at Olympic House in Liliendaal, will mark Campbell’s final appearance on the local amateur stage before he transitions to the professional ranks.

Fresh off his gold-medal-winning performance and earning a prestigious Pro Card at last month’s CAC Championships, Campbell remains the undisputed king of Men’s Physique in the region. His unmatched work ethic and dedication to the sport have positioned him as the clear favorite to claim an eighth consecutive national title.

“This will be the perfect way to close this chapter of my career,” Campbell stated confidently. “I’ve dominated the local stage, and I plan to go out with a bang.”

The December 1 showdown will not only be a celebration of Campbell’s illustrious amateur career but also a symbolic passing of the torch as he prepares to pave the way for the next generation of bodybuilders.

Fans and fitness enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling culmination of his reign in local bodybuilding history. (C. Ross)