Security guard charged with trafficking Venezuelan women for sexual services

Kaieteur News-A 37-year-old security guard appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer two counts of trafficking in persons charges.

The accused, Herman Nicholas, of Lot 113 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was charged with assisting another person to traffic two Venezuelan women, aged 19 and 21, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The women were allegedly coerced into providing sexual services to clients at the Red Dragon Night Club on Robb Street, Georgetown between August 19 and 22, 2024.

Nicholas is also accused of collecting money from the clients for the women’s services.

When Nicholas appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution objected to bail, emphasizing the severity of the offence and the young ages of the victims.

However, the court was notified that no evidence had been presented in court to support the charges against Nicholas. As a result, the magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of $500,000—$250,000 for each charge. Nicholas was also ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every first and third Friday of the month. He is scheduled to return to court on December 4, 2024, for further proceedings.

