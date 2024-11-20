Electrician killed after trucks collide on Sheriff Street

Kaieteur News- A 42-year-old contractor was crushed to death on Tuesday morning after two trucks collided at an intersection along Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The victim was identified as Carlton Smartt.

Reports are that Smartt exercising at the side of the road when one of the two trucks struck him before crashing into a utility pole and becoming stationary in a resident’s home.

Security cameras on nearby buildings recorded the tragedy which caused chaos and congestion on Sheriff Street. Parked vehicles were smashed, a resident’s fence and part of their home were destroyed. A Guyana Power Light (GPL) utility pole was broken in half and a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) water main was damaged causing power outage and disruption of water supply in some areas.

The video showed that the trucks collided at the intersection Sheriff and Dennis Streets.

One truck was speeding North along Sheriff Street while the other was crossing over Sheriff Street from the western end of Dennis Street.

The truck coming from Dennis Street was almost across Sheriff Street when the other truck collided with its tray spinning it around onto the eastern side of Dennis Street. As the truck spun, it reportedly knocked Smartt who was doing some exercising at side of the road. The truck’s cabin ended up hanging over a trench damaging the GWI water main and Smartt was left pinned under its rear wheel on the road.

Meanwhile, the collision caused the other truck to crash into some parked cars, a GPL pole and a resident’s home on the eastern side of Sheriff Street.

An ambulance was called and Smartt was confirmed dead at the scene. News of his tragic death shocked his family, colleagues and friends.

Many expressed their shock on social media.

One person said that Smartt was reportedly heading to Beacon Roti Shop on Sheriff Street to do some electrical work.

The individual, in a Facebook Post wrote: “He worked with Bassoo and Sons but hustled before and after work. He was the epitome of a working-class father wanting the best for his children and family. He was on his way to Beacon Roti to address an issue we had. He was going to Beacon Cafe afterwards. So, I guess he died on the way to work – doing what he loved.

As I type this, I’m so heartbroken for this young family. Guyana is poorer for this guy was 10 electricians in one – I could leave him anywhere on the premises without a worry. He had my back as they say”.

An investigation has been launched and both truck drivers were questioned.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the trucks was used for transporting sand.

Meanwhile, the tragedy also saw a number of statements being issued by private sector bodies, the government and the opposition.

The Georgetown Chambers and Commerce Industry (GCCI) said that there is need for stronger enforcement of laws and stricter penalties to curb growing road fatalities.

“The country continues to be plagued with daily reports of road fatalities, and thus far in the year, there has been 117 deaths as a result of these road accidents,” GCCI said while adding that the loss of life cannot be allowed to continue unabated while Guyana loses its valued citizens.

“It is therefore crucial that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) implements a robust education and awareness, and monitoring campaign to ensure that road users operate within the ambit of the law,” the GCCI said.

The private sector organization also called on the state to pay full attention to the situation noting that it “must not turn a blind eye to this issue which has become an epidemic.”

According to the private sector body, timely and measured action is needed with great urgency particularly as it relates to legislating stricter penalties against errant road users.

“…The GCCI is (also) calling on members of the public to utilize the roadways in a safe and responsible manner. Speeding and disregard for traffic laws must not be tolerated, and failure to admonish these behaviours when we witness them may be regarded as complicity in lawlessness,” GCCI stated.

The Ministry of Public Works in a statement said that the “devastating incident serves as a stark and painful reminder of the fragility of life on our roads and the catastrophic consequences that can result from reckless driving.”

The ministry noted that the Sheriff-Mandela Road and Lamaha-Dennis Street Road upgrades, where the accident took place, are part of government’s commitment to enhance the nation’s infrastructure.

“These projects integrate critical safety features, including traffic lights, clearly marked lanes, pedestrian crossings, and traffic signs, all aimed at promoting orderly and safe travel”, the ministry said before adding “Despite these advancements, today’s (Tuesday’s) tragedy highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring compliance with traffic laws.”

Preliminary investigations, according to the ministry, indicate that multiple violations contributed to the fatal accident.

Some of the violations listed by the Public Works Ministry included, excessive speeding, disregard for traffic signs, overloaded vehicle, improper lane usage and failure to yield to pedestrians.

“We urge every driver, particularly operators of heavy vehicles such as trucks carrying building materials, to strictly adhere to traffic laws,” further stated the ministry.

The ministry assured too that it is actively collaborating with the GPF and other stakeholders to intensify traffic monitoring, enforcing stricter penalties for violations and implementing additional safety initiatives to protect all road users.

Weighing in on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) said that the government is “still lost in responding to the continuing road carnage.”

“As another Guyanese family mourns the death of a loved one through yet another traffic accident, we are yet to see any significant efforts on the part of government to address the crisis,” the opposition stated.

