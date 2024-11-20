CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series against Bangladesh

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the West Indies Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh. This home series, scheduled from 22 November to 4 December 2024, in Antigua and Jamaica, marks a crucial chapter as the team looks to capitalize on home conditions and finish the World Test Championship on a high note.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. The in-form Justin Greaves is in the squad following a sensational run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he smashed three centuries. His recent performances have been a highlight of the domestic season and underscores how pivotal domestic platforms are for the next generation of talent.

Kevin Sinclair also returns to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches.

Tickets for the month-long series against Bangladesh are available online at www.tickets.windies.com.

West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain) Alick Athanaze Keacy Carty Justin Greaves Kavem Hodge Tevin Imlach Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Mikyle Louis Anderson Phillip Kemar Roach Jayden Seales Kevin Sinclair Jomel Warrican

Team Management:

Head Coach: Andre Coley

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Jimmy Adams

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklyn

Assistant Coach (Fielding/Wicket-Keeping): Jamal Smith

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Masseuse: Darc Browne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs Bangladesh Home Series Schedule:

Warm up Matches – CWI Select XI vs Bangladesh: 17 and 18 November 2024, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

First Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 22-26 November 2024, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Second Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 30 November – 4 December 2024, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Second CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Third CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

1st T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 15 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

2nd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 17 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

3rd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 19 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

