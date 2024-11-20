Latest update November 20th, 2024 1:00 AM

CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series against Bangladesh

Nov 20, 2024

West Indies Men’s Test players in a celebratory moment.  (CWI)

 

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the West Indies Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh. This home series, scheduled from 22 November to 4 December 2024, in Antigua and Jamaica, marks a crucial chapter as the team looks to capitalize on home conditions and finish the World Test Championship on a high note.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. The in-form Justin Greaves is in the squad following a sensational run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he smashed three centuries. His recent performances have been a highlight of the domestic season and underscores how pivotal domestic platforms are for the next generation of talent.

Kevin Sinclair also returns to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches.

Tickets for the month-long series against Bangladesh are available online at www.tickets.windies.com.

West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh

  1. Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)
  2. Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain)
  3. Alick Athanaze
  4. Keacy Carty
  5. Justin Greaves
  6. Kavem Hodge
  7. Tevin Imlach
  8. Alzarri Joseph
  9. Shamar Joseph
  10. Mikyle Louis
  11. Anderson Phillip
  12. Kemar Roach
  13. Jayden Seales
  14. Kevin Sinclair
  15. Jomel Warrican

Team Management:

  • Head Coach: Andre Coley
  • Team Manager: Rawl Lewis
  • Assistant Coach (Batting): Jimmy Adams
  • Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklyn
  • Assistant Coach (Fielding/Wicket-Keeping): Jamal Smith
  • Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam
  • Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers
  • Masseuse: Darc Browne
  • Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram
  • Media Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs Bangladesh Home Series Schedule:

Warm up Matches – CWI Select XI vs Bangladesh: 17 and 18 November 2024, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

First Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 22-26 November 2024, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Second Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 30 November – 4 December 2024, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Second CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Third CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

1st T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 15 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

2nd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 17 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

3rd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 19 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

