(CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series against Bangladesh)

Latest update November 20th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 20, 2024 Peeping Tom
ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the West Indies Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh. This home series, scheduled from 22 November to 4 December 2024, in Antigua and Jamaica, marks a crucial chapter as the team looks to capitalize on home conditions and finish the World Test Championship on a high note.
Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. The in-form Justin Greaves is in the squad following a sensational run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he smashed three centuries. His recent performances have been a highlight of the domestic season and underscores how pivotal domestic platforms are for the next generation of talent.
Kevin Sinclair also returns to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.
West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches.
Tickets for the month-long series against Bangladesh are available online at www.tickets.windies.com.
West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh
Team Management:
West Indies vs Bangladesh Home Series Schedule:
Warm up Matches – CWI Select XI vs Bangladesh: 17 and 18 November 2024, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
First Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 22-26 November 2024, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.
Second Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 30 November – 4 December 2024, Sabina Park, Jamaica
First CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.
Second CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.
Third CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.
1st T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 15 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.
2nd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 17 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.
3rd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 19 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.
(CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series against Bangladesh)
Nov 19, 2024Kaieteur Sports- The Ministry of Education ground came alive on Sunday as the Republic Bank Schools’ Under-18 Football League wrapped up its fifth round of competition with thrilling...
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
…all contracts are subject to change Professor Clive Thomas (Guyana not shackled to Exxon oil deal forever’) (Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]