Alphonso, Fung-a-Fat, Munroe among top performers as Stena Drilling Junior Skill Level Tournament concludes

(Stena Drilling Junior Skill Level Tournament)

Kaieteur Sports-The courts at the Georgetown Squash Club on Camp Street buzzed with energy as the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) wrapped up its Stena Drilling Junior’s Skill Level Tournament, showcasing the country’s emerging squash stars. After a week of intense competition, Michael Alphonso and Emily Fung-a-Fat emerged as the biggest winners, clinching the Stena Drilling Rough Necks and Marine Queens titles, respectively.

The tournament, sponsored by Guyana’s offshore oil giant Stena Drilling, featured six categories creatively named after job titles from Stena’s oil rigs, and delivered top-tier performances from young talents matched by skill level.

Alphonso and Fung-a-Fat Reign Supreme in their respective divisions, Category A – dubbed the Rough Necks division, where only players with Caribbean championship experience competed, saw Michael Alphonso, seeded #2, pulling off a thrilling upset against top-seeded Nicholas Verwey. Alphonso triumphed 3-1 in the final, leaving Verwey to settle for second place while Louis Da Silva rounded out the podium in third.

Over in Category B – Marine Queens, Emily Fung-a-Fatt put on a commanding performance against Kayee Lowe, clinching the title in straight games (11-6, 11-4, 11-5). Lowe claimed second place, while Egan Bulkan finished third.

Meanwhile stars were in other few categories, in Category B – Safety Gurus: Justin Ten Pow emerged as champion with an impressive 3-0 victory over Safirah Sumner. Blake Edwards and Ethan Bulkan finished second and third, respectively.

In Category D – Grease Monkeys: Nijad Bacchus claimed sibling bragging rights, defeating Nidal Bacchus 3-0 to win the division. Paige Mendonca secured third place.

Kristian Vaipree outlasted Maxwell Vaipree in a five-game thriller to take the Category E – Mud Rats title, while Zoey McDonald finished third.

The Electronic Wizards Category saw Namishraj Singh delivering a stellar performance against Jude Gobin; winning 3-0 in the final to clinch coveted first place spot while Gobin and Azaria Profit took second and third.

The tournament wasn’t just about the titles. Tehani Munroe was honoured with the Heart of a Champion award for her unmatched determination and grit shown throughout the event. Meanwhile, the Most Improved Player accolades went to Ethan Bulkan (boys) and Emily Fung-a-Fat (girls).

As the dust settled, the Stena Drilling Junior Tournament stands as a testament to the depth of Guyana’s Junior squash talent. With the unwavering support of Stena Drilling and the GSA, these young athletes are primed for a bright future, both locally and on the international stage.

(Alphonso, Fung-a-Fat, Munroe among top performers as Stena Drilling Junior Skill Level Tournament concludes)