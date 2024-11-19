Successful 8th Charity Event hosted by Inniss Family and Nexgen Golf

Kaieteur Sports-The Tomorrow’s Leaders Annual Charity Event was conceived in 2017 by Diane Inniss, owner of Candy Express and Party Castle as a way of giving orphans and underprivileged children one day to experience everything that the average child takes for granted each day.

Nexgen Golf Academy’s Aleem Hussain has joined forces with her over the past eight years, along with a growing number members of family and friends to ensure that the event would grow larger each year, with over 250 children from various orphanages and families partaking in the event.

The theme for 2024 was a Carnival Fun Day atmosphere at the Nexgen Golf Academy Ground on Woolford Avenue with brightly decorated tents, games, face painting, hotdogs, snacks and drinks being provided to all in attendance.

According to Ms. Inniss, “We all are here to ensure that no child should ever feel that their present circumstances diminish their ability to succeed and we plan on continuing this programme for many years to come.”

The success of the event was due to the dozens of overseas and local volunteers who came together to ensure that the experience would be memorable for these amazing children who have so much potential and any of whom, once given the opportunity can be Tomorrow’s Leaders.

Hussain commented, “Having personally come out of a tough neighborhood, I recognize that environment and trials they face daily, only creates a desire to succeed if given the opportunity. Diane, our sponsors and volunteers have been awesome in by showing these children that they are valued and important.”

A special thank you to all the sponsors, persons and organizations who made this year a success, especially those who traveled from overseas to be a part of this year’s event: Roxanne, Ray, Rosamund, Dr. Ann, Gloria, Marilyn, Juneann, Fritzroy, Deslyn, Shellyann, Antoinette, Tiffany, Garnet, Barbara, Edward, Byron, Roxy, Trudy, Loretta, Danette, Patricia, Deborah, Kim Hing, Vince, Carlene, Janet, Charmaine, Joy, Correen, Tesha, Kim Greaves, Cynthia, Flora, Michelle and Global Market (all of Orlando).

