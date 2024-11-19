Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kallicharran signs autobiography at National Library, GCC as book tour continues 

Nov 19, 2024 Sports

Kallicharran signs autobiography at National Library, GCC as book tour continues 

Nov 19, 2024 Sports 

GCC president Jonathan Yearwood accepts a copy of the autobiography from Guyana/West Indies great Alvin Kallicharran

 

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana and West Indies batting legend Alvin Kallicharran continued his book tour at home, engaging with students at the National Library followed by his return to the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

The book, which is penned under the title ‘Colour Blind’, was launched at the Pegasus Hotel last week followed by signings at the National Library and Kallicharran’s former club GCC as part of a two-week tour across Georgetown and Berbice.

Students from across a number of primary and secondary schools in Guyana like Queen’s College, St. Margaret’s, St. Joseph’s High among other were in attendance.

A few Students from schools including Queen’s College, St. John’s, St. Margaret’s, St. Joseph’s in attendance at the National Library for the recent launch of ‘Colour Blind’. (Kallicharran signs autobiography)

Following the event at the Library, copies of the book were distributed to all of the schools and to the National Library’s archive as well as the University of Guyana’s (UG) Library.

Last Friday night, at the iconic GCC Bourda Pavillion, Kallicharran paid a courtesy visit to his former club, where he cracked his maiden Test ton in 1972.

After giving insight into his book’s origin, as well as some knowledge on the game, the 75 year-old presented the book to president of the GCC Jonathan Yearwood. The book tour continues this week.

