Guyana Tourism Authority, GGA Nexgen Golf display massive success at GuyExpo Tourism Village 

Nov 19, 2024

 

GGA Nexgen Golf display

Director of Tourism Kamrul Baksh and Golf Course Designer and GGA Nexgen president Aleem Hussain. 

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tourism Authority and the Guyana Golf Association’s (GGA) Nexgen Golf again joined forces to bring an interactive Sports Tourism attraction to the 2024 GuyExpo.

The stunning mini-golf exhibition with a fully functional waterfall as the backdrop was designed by Guyanese golf architect and GGA president Aleem Hussain.

The Tree of Life in the center along with a model of the Lighthouse beckoned thousands of visitors including President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Philips, Minister of Tourism Oneidge Waldrond, Minister of Infrastructure Juan Eghill, other key government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corp, who were dazzled by the variety of local talent shows, music, sampling local dishes, drinks, wide array of local craft items and the jungle themed mini golf display.

Minister of Public World Juan Eghill receives Golfing Instructions during his visit to the booth.  (GGA Nexgen Golf display)

Director of Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh stated, “This was a fantastic exhibition for Tourism that showcased the wide variety of products, services, attractions and talent that Guyana has to offer and from the reaction of the thousands in attendance, this was one of the best years for GuyExpo. Our collaboration with Aleem and Nexgen Golf again drew lots of attention to the sports tourism potential Guyana has to offer.”

The Tourism Village Mini Golf display was once again the center of attention with hundreds of persons of all ages, culture and skill taking the opportunity to experience Golf for the first time.

There was no cost to attend any of the activities in the Tourism Village and lots of great food, drinks and prizes were given away to all who visited the Village participating in the activities and enjoying the wide array of cultural activities.

(Guyana Tourism Authority, GGA Nexgen Golf display massive success at GuyExpo Tourism Village )

