Golden Jaguars to host Barbados tonight in crucial Nations League Play-In decider

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- The stage is set for an interesting clash as the Golden Jaguars welcome Barbados tonight at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg from 7:00 pm.

With a 4-1 aggregate advantage, the Golden Jaguars are on the brink of advancing to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims, aiming to return to the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2019.

Their resounding 4-1 victory at the Wildey Turf in the first leg on Friday evening, was headlined by a historic performance from forward Omari Glasgow.

The Chicago Fire star etched his name in Guyanese football history with a brace, surpassing Nigel Codrington’s record to become the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Entering the match on 17 goals, Glasgow’s two clinical finishes elevated his tally to 19, cementing his status as a national icon.

For interim coach Wayne Dover, the stakes are high, but confidence remains steady. Dover’s Golden Jaguars extended their 25-year unbeaten streak against Barbados with the first-leg win; a run he’ll be determined to protect in the return fixture.

The starting XI that delivered the commanding win in Barbados included goalkeeper Quillian Roberts, defenders Jallen Jones, Jeremy Garrett, Liam Gordon, and Leo Lovell, midfielders Curtez Kellman, Daniel Wilson, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh, as well as attackers Isiah Jones, Omari Glasgow, and Osaze De Rosario.

However, Dover could shake things up for the second leg, keeping Barbados guessing as they chase the three-goal deficit.

To progress, Barbados must score at least three unanswered goals while simultaneously keeping the Golden Jaguars off the scoresheet; a daunting task considering Guyana’s offensive prowess and home advantage.

For the Golden Jaguars, the equation is simpler: a win or even a draw will secure their passage to the Gold Cup Prelims.

The team will rely on Glasgow’s red-hot form, the creative spark of Middlesbrough FC’s talisman, Isaiah Jones, and a solid backline marshalled by Roberts in goal to seal the deal.

Guyana’s pursuit of Gold Cup qualification comes with an air of ambition and redemption. Their lone appearance in 2019 remains a landmark moment in the nation’s football history, and returning to the tournament would signify another leap forward in their development on the international stage.

Barbados, on the other hand, will look to disrupt Guyana’s dominance and rewrite their own history. However, overcoming a three-goal deficit on foreign soil presents a monumental challenge for the Bajan Tridents.

All eyes will be on the men in yellow and green as they look to complete the job and take one step closer to Gold Cup glory.

