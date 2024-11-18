Looknauth stars as Anacondas lift inaugural GCB betCageSports National T20 Title

Kaieteur Sports –Essequibo Anacondas slithered their way to the inaugural GCB betCageSports National T20 League Championship title after strangling Essequibo Jaguars by 48 runs last night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Anacondas posted a winning 159-5 from their 20 overs, thanks to a returning Tagenarine Chanderpaul (43) and Keemo Paul (38).

Opener Kevon Boodie (24), Rampertab Ramnauth (16) and a late innings knock of 27 from all-rounder Quentin Sampson, completed a solid batting performance.

Much like their batsmen who would later implode, the Jaguars bowlers’ toiled as they struggled with 5 of their six bowlers picking up a wicket.

Their batters then made a mess of a reasonable chase, ending on 111-9. Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinning all-rounder, Richie Looknauth snared 4-21 which dented the chase, while winning captain Anthony Adams claimed 2-20 in a commanding effort.

Only 34 from Zenyul Ramsammy, 19 from Kemol Savory (19) and from Tomanni Caesar (16) tried but failed against a rampant Anaconda’s bowling unit.