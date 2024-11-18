(Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament)

Latest update November 18th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports –The greatest underdog story in the history of local Futsal was denied a thrilling climax as heavyweight Gold is Money bested unseeded North Ruimveldt 4-1 to capture the inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
North Ruimveldt was denied the crown after being put in a position to capture the title following unexpected wins against Sparta Boss, Back Circle, and North East La Penitence in the previous rounds.
However, four goals from Jamal Pedro, William Europe, Shemar Koulen, and Andrew Murray Jr. in the fifth, 29th, 35th, and 36th minutes, respectively, secured the win and their first Futsal title in more than five years.
For North Ruimveldt, Antonio Allen briefly equalised in the 16th minute.
With the result, Gold is Money pocketed $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while North Ruimveldt received $500,000 and the runner-up award.
Meanwhile, North East La Penitence overcame the Stabroek Ballers 3-2. Calvin Moore bagged a double in the fourth and 35th minutes. Adding to the score in the 19th minute was an own goal.
On the other side, Seon Taylor tallied a double in the first and second minutes. Due to the outcome, North East La Penitence walked away with $300,000 and the respective accolade, while Stabroek Ballerz pocketed $200,000 and the fourth-place award.
On the individual side, Murray Jr. of Gold is Money pocketed the most valuable player accolade, while Nkosi Barker of North Ruimveldt walked away with the best goalkeeper award.
In the women’s final, GT Kanaimas defeated the Guyana Police Force 1-0.
Complete Results
Final
Gold is Money-4 vs. North Ruimveldt-1
Gold is Money scorers
Jamal Pedro-5th
William Europe-29th
Shemar Koulen-35th
Andrew Murray Jr-36th
North Ruimveldt scorer
Antonio Allen-16th
3rd Place
Stabroek Ballers-2 vs. North East La Penitence-3
North East scorers
Calvin Moore-4th and 35th
Own Goal-19th
Stabroek scorers
Seon Taylor-1st and 2nd
Women’s Final
GT Kanaimas-1 vs. Police-0
(Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament)
Nov 18, 2024-YMCA awaits in $1M Showdown on November 23 Kaieteur Sports –Futsal fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden on Saturday evening as Hard Knocks and YMCA...
Nov 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News-Election campaigns are a battle for attention, persuasion, and votes. In this digital age,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]