Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament

Kaieteur Sports –The greatest underdog story in the history of local Futsal was denied a thrilling climax as heavyweight Gold is Money bested unseeded North Ruimveldt 4-1 to capture the inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

North Ruimveldt was denied the crown after being put in a position to capture the title following unexpected wins against Sparta Boss, Back Circle, and North East La Penitence in the previous rounds.

However, four goals from Jamal Pedro, William Europe, Shemar Koulen, and Andrew Murray Jr. in the fifth, 29th, 35th, and 36th minutes, respectively, secured the win and their first Futsal title in more than five years.

For North Ruimveldt, Antonio Allen briefly equalised in the 16th minute.

With the result, Gold is Money pocketed $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while North Ruimveldt received $500,000 and the runner-up award.

Meanwhile, North East La Penitence overcame the Stabroek Ballers 3-2. Calvin Moore bagged a double in the fourth and 35th minutes. Adding to the score in the 19th minute was an own goal.

On the other side, Seon Taylor tallied a double in the first and second minutes. Due to the outcome, North East La Penitence walked away with $300,000 and the respective accolade, while Stabroek Ballerz pocketed $200,000 and the fourth-place award.

On the individual side, Murray Jr. of Gold is Money pocketed the most valuable player accolade, while Nkosi Barker of North Ruimveldt walked away with the best goalkeeper award.

In the women’s final, GT Kanaimas defeated the Guyana Police Force 1-0.

Complete Results

Final

Gold is Money-4 vs. North Ruimveldt-1

Gold is Money scorers

Jamal Pedro-5th

William Europe-29th

Shemar Koulen-35th

Andrew Murray Jr-36th

North Ruimveldt scorer

Antonio Allen-16th

3rd Place

Stabroek Ballers-2 vs. North East La Penitence-3

North East scorers

Calvin Moore-4th and 35th

Own Goal-19th

Stabroek scorers

Seon Taylor-1st and 2nd

Women’s Final

GT Kanaimas-1 vs. Police-0

