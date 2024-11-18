Latest update November 18th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals 

Nov 18, 2024 Sports

-YMCA awaits in $1M Showdown on November 23 

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals 

Part of the action between YMCA and Spaniards in the semis of the ExxonMobil Futsal Champion

Kaieteur Sports –Futsal fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden on Saturday evening as Hard Knocks and YMCA booked their spots in the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship finals.

The semis of the tournament organized by New Era Entertainment, delivered everything from goal fests to individual brilliance, setting the stage for an epic $1M clash on November 23.

In the first semi-final, YMCA showcased their dominance with a convincing 6–2 victory over the Spaniards.

However, the second semi-final stole the spotlight, as Hard Knocks edged Money Bell 11–9 in a match many call the tournament’s most electrifying contest.

The Hard Knocks versus Money Bell encounter was a nail-biter from start to finish. Both teams came out swinging, trading goals relentlessly to the delight of the packed venue.

Hard Knocks’ trio of Omar Brewley, Kendolph Lewis, and Clive Nobrega put on a masterclass. At the same time, Money Bell’s Shane Luckie, Amaniki Buntin, Stephan Jupiter, and Alleyne Halley were equally determined to steal the show.

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals 

Hard Knocks strike squad (L-R), Clive Nobrega, Omar Brewley, Omar Williams and Kendolph Lewis.

The first half alone saw an incredible 10 goals, ending 5–5 and setting up for an unforgettable second half. Fans knew they were in for a treat, and the players did not disappoint.

Brewley emerged as the hero for Hard Knocks, delivering a breath-taking performance with a rare ‘glut’ (five goals). His decisive fifth strike capped off a spectacular individual display and sealed the victory for his team.

Lewis chipped in with a hat-trick, Nobrega added a brace, and Omar Williams contributed a single goal to complete Hard Knocks’ tally.

Money Bell fought valiantly, with Luckie, Jupiter, Halley, and Buntin each netting twice. Romain Haynes also added his name to the scoresheet, but their efforts fell short.

Money Bell will now face Spaniards in the third-place match on Saturday, vying for $200,000, while the fourth-place team will take home $100,000.

In the earlier semi-final, YMCA demonstrated why they are serious contenders for the championship. A commanding first half saw them race to a 4–0 lead against the Spaniards, showcasing clinical finishing and solid teamwork.

Jonah Simon and Kevin Gittens each bagged a double for YMCA, while Jamal Bentick and Nicholas Gentle rounded out the scoring.

Spaniards’ Tyrese Lewis and Shaka Louis managed consolation goals, but the game was largely controlled by YMCA, who are now one win away from the coveted $1M prize.

The grand finale promises to be a showdown of skill and determination as Hard Knocks and YMCA battle for the top prize. The runner-up will not go empty-handed, pocketing $500,000.

Adding to the excitement, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded a brand-new motorcycle, courtesy of Cevon’s Waste Management.

(Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals 

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal...

Nov 18, 2024

-YMCA awaits in $1M Showdown on November 23  Kaieteur Sports –Futsal fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden on Saturday evening as Hard Knocks and YMCA...
Read More
Final T20 between England and West Indies washed out

Final T20 between England and West Indies washed...

Nov 18, 2024

Zion Gray propels Eagles to GBF Elite 16 Semi-Finals 

Zion Gray propels Eagles to GBF Elite 16...

Nov 18, 2024

Looknauth stars as Anacondas lift inaugural GCB betCageSports National T20 Title

Looknauth stars as Anacondas lift inaugural GCB...

Nov 18, 2024

Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament

Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global...

Nov 18, 2024

Afraz Budhoo – A promising cricketing star on the horizon 

Afraz Budhoo – A promising cricketing star...

Nov 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]