Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals

-YMCA awaits in $1M Showdown on November 23

Kaieteur Sports –Futsal fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden on Saturday evening as Hard Knocks and YMCA booked their spots in the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship finals.

The semis of the tournament organized by New Era Entertainment, delivered everything from goal fests to individual brilliance, setting the stage for an epic $1M clash on November 23.

In the first semi-final, YMCA showcased their dominance with a convincing 6–2 victory over the Spaniards.

However, the second semi-final stole the spotlight, as Hard Knocks edged Money Bell 11–9 in a match many call the tournament’s most electrifying contest.

The Hard Knocks versus Money Bell encounter was a nail-biter from start to finish. Both teams came out swinging, trading goals relentlessly to the delight of the packed venue.

Hard Knocks’ trio of Omar Brewley, Kendolph Lewis, and Clive Nobrega put on a masterclass. At the same time, Money Bell’s Shane Luckie, Amaniki Buntin, Stephan Jupiter, and Alleyne Halley were equally determined to steal the show.

The first half alone saw an incredible 10 goals, ending 5–5 and setting up for an unforgettable second half. Fans knew they were in for a treat, and the players did not disappoint.

Brewley emerged as the hero for Hard Knocks, delivering a breath-taking performance with a rare ‘glut’ (five goals). His decisive fifth strike capped off a spectacular individual display and sealed the victory for his team.

Lewis chipped in with a hat-trick, Nobrega added a brace, and Omar Williams contributed a single goal to complete Hard Knocks’ tally.

Money Bell fought valiantly, with Luckie, Jupiter, Halley, and Buntin each netting twice. Romain Haynes also added his name to the scoresheet, but their efforts fell short.

Money Bell will now face Spaniards in the third-place match on Saturday, vying for $200,000, while the fourth-place team will take home $100,000.

In the earlier semi-final, YMCA demonstrated why they are serious contenders for the championship. A commanding first half saw them race to a 4–0 lead against the Spaniards, showcasing clinical finishing and solid teamwork.

Jonah Simon and Kevin Gittens each bagged a double for YMCA, while Jamal Bentick and Nicholas Gentle rounded out the scoring.

Spaniards’ Tyrese Lewis and Shaka Louis managed consolation goals, but the game was largely controlled by YMCA, who are now one win away from the coveted $1M prize.

The grand finale promises to be a showdown of skill and determination as Hard Knocks and YMCA battle for the top prize. The runner-up will not go empty-handed, pocketing $500,000.

Adding to the excitement, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded a brand-new motorcycle, courtesy of Cevon’s Waste Management.

(Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals )