Bandits on bike rob food vendor at Port Mourant Market

kaieteur News- Bandits moving on bicycles robbed a market vendor at Port Mourant on Saturday morning of cash and several other items.

In a press release, police said that during the wee hours of Saturday morning, a food vendor at Port Mourant Market, Corentyne was robbed of her haversack that contained $50,000 cash, her GBTI and Demerara bank cards, her National Identification card along with a gold chain valued at $120,000 and a Samsung cellphone valued at $31,000.

The incident occurred around 03:00hrs. According to information received, the victim a 32- year-old food vendor, around 02:50hrs, her stall was approached by a female customer who informed her that there were two suspicious looking men outside the market on a motorcycle.

Subsequent to the report around 03:00hrs, two loud explosions thought to be gunshots were heard some distance away from the market and the vendors and customers present saw two men on a black XR motorcycle, entering the market in the vicinity of the stalls.

This resulted in the vendors fleeing in different directions fearful of being robbed. When the food vendor returned to her stall after the men left the scene, she discovered that her grey haversack that contained the cash and other items were missing.

A number of eyewitnesses confirmed her story and the police were called in. Upon exanimation of the scene, two 9mm spent shells were found. A number of angry vendors voiced their frustration, stating that only a few weeks ago, they were attacked by armed bandits. Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are currently making checks for the bandits as the investigations continue.

(Bandits on bike rob food vendor at Port Mourant Market)