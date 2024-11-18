Afraz Budhoo – A promising cricketing star on the horizon

Kaieteur Sports – The Albion Community Center Cricket Club is widely considered as one of the leading cricket clubs in the country and over the years has produced several test cricketers for the West Indies including Sewdat Shivnairine, Narsingh Deonarine, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Veersammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo and Guadakesh Motie. The club has also produced numerous other cricketers for Berbice and Guyana at all levels and currently has among its membership, a very promising player who has the ability to become the seventh test cricketer from the historic club.

One of the most talented youth player representing Albion today is Afraz Ali Budhoo, a promising left handed middle order batsman, who also bowls tidy right arm spin.

He was born on the 18th of November, 2006 to his parents Manzoor and Zalika Budhoo of Chesney Village. The village is a breeding ground for outstanding cricketers. Among the players produced by the village are Sudesh and Sunil Dhaniram, Fazil Sattaur, Naresh Manhobe, Narsingh Deonarine and Shakiba Gajnabi.

The youth under the watchful eyes of his dad, started to practice at the Chesney Primary School and attended the Albion Primary School. He joined the Albion Club in 2017 at the tender age of eleven years and has never looked back.

After completing his common entrance exams, he attended the Port Mourant Secondary School, where his love for the game grew stronger. Over the years he has represented his club at all levels-U13, U15, U17, U19, U21, U23, second division and first division. With a smile on his face, he remembered his first game for Albion at the under13 level. This occurred about a month after he joined the club and despite been nervous, he scored 26 vital runs. He made his first division debut at the age of 15 in 2021 in the company of players like Veersammy Permaul, Jonathan Foo, Devendra Bishoo, Guadakesh Motie and his childhood idol Sewnarine Chattergoon.

Over the years in Berbice Cricket, he has been very dominant with the bat and has developed into a useful offspinner. Young Budhoo has struck four centuries to date at the youth level with his 132 versus Skeldon at the under17 level, been his highest Last Sunday, his batting prowess was on full display at the Canje Welfare Ground in the Berbice Cricket Board under17 finals. He top scored with a brutal 93 with nine boundaries and six huge sixes as Albion defeated the home team. His brilliant innings also clinched the Man of the Match Award.

Budhoo made the Berbice under19 team at the tender age of 15 and has represented the county at the Under15, 17 and 19 levels with great success. His highest score to date is 86 versus Essequibo while he also scored 74 not out versus Demerara this year at the U17 level. He was appointed vice captain of the 2024 national under17 team and had several impressive innings including 63 against Trinidad in the rain affected tournament. Currently, he is playing in the Guyana Cricket Board Franchise 20/20 tournament after gaining selection on the Berbice Piranhas team as an under19 player.

Afraz hailed the support he has received from his parents. He noted that his mother has been a source of strength to him over the years while his dad has assisted him to work on his game. Special mention was also made of Albion President Vemen Walters, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Devendra Bishoo and Sharaz Ramcharran.

His objective over the next year is to gain selection to the national under19 team and the Berbice senior inter county team. His club has already produced six test players and he aims to become the seventh in the next five years. The talented left hander would like to advise youths to say No to drugs and to be very careful with the friends they choose.

