UK Adventurist Charlie Bicknell’s journey to Guyana’s tallest Mount Roraima peak

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News-In the remote wilderness of South America, few places remain as enigmatic and untouched as Mount Roraima, a colossal tabletop mountain that straddles the borders of Venezuela, Guyana, and Brazil.

For British adventurer, Charlie Bicknell from the United Kingdom scaling the heights of Roraima was not just about the thrill of exploration — it was the latest challenge in his ambitious quest to climb the tallest peaks in every country in South America. But in Guyana, Bicknell’s journey was anything but ordinary. His mission was to know where exactly the tallest point on Roraima is.

“I came to Guyana to find the tallest point on Mount Roraima,” says Bicknell, 31, who is attempting to break a world record by climbing the highest peaks in all 12 South American countries.

“Most countries know where their highest point is, but no one knew where the tallest point was on Roraima—especially in Guyana. It’s like a giant table, with peaks scattered across it, and it wasn’t clear where the highest part was.”

Bicknell’s journey to Guyana began in 2023, when he set out from Venezuela with a small team of climbers. Armed with state-of-the-art GPS devices and climbing gear, they set out to scale the rugged terrain of Roraima’s Guyanese section, which is notoriously difficult to access.

“The mountain has very steep cliffs and huge canyons,” Bicknell explains. “You can’t just walk to the top. You need proper climbing equipment, and it takes days.”

Despite the technical difficulties, Bicknell and his team of three climbers pressed on. “We took all the climbing gear, including drills and altitude measurement instruments,” he says. Their goal was not only to reach the top but to measure the altitude and definitively pinpoint the highest point in Guyana, a location previously believed to be in Venezuela.

After an intense journey that involved navigating rocky slopes, slippery surfaces, and unpredictable weather, Bicknell finally reached the summit.

“We walked for an entire day to reach the peak,” Bicknell recalls. “When we got there, we realized the tallest point was not in Venezuela but right here, in Guyana. The measurement showed it was 2,839 meters—82 meters higher than the previously recorded highest point in Venezuela.”

While most climbers and explorers had long assumed that the highest point on Roraima was on the Venezuelan side, Bicknell’s measurements confirmed that the tallest peak was, in fact, located on the Guyanese side of the mountain. “The information was historically unclear,” he says. “I had three devices with me to measure the altitude, including a GPS watch, a barometer, and my phone. Every single one confirmed that this point in Guyana was taller. It was a huge moment.”

But the journey was far from simple. The first expedition in 2023 had to turn back early due to dangerous conditions. “The rock was very slippery, and we didn’t have enough equipment,” Bicknell explains. “The risk was too high, so we decided to return for safety. But the second expedition, in May 2024, was when we finally succeeded.”

This ambitious project is deeply personal for Bicknell, who has set his sights on climbing the tallest peaks across South America. He began his journey in June 2023, tackling the highest mountain in Venezuela first.

However, his venture into Guyana was particularly meaningful. “This is a personal project, but it’s not just about me,” Bicknell says. “It concerns the culture and heritage of the indigenous people here. The tallest point we discovered, we named the ‘Dragon’s Fortress,’ after a local myth. The indigenous people believe that a massive dragon lives inside the mountain, and its long tail stretches across the summit. I wanted to respect that culture by giving this place a name that honors their stories.”

Bicknell’s journey was not only a physical challenge but also a cultural exploration. “The local indigenous people were incredibly helpful,” he says. “I couldn’t have done it without them. We relied on their knowledge of the land, and their expertise was invaluable.”

Measuring the mountain’s summit required not just physical stamina but technological precision. Bicknell used a combination of barometers, GPS devices, and a GPS watch to ensure the accuracy of his findings. “The devices gave slightly different measurements, but they all confirmed the same thing: this was the tallest point in Guyana,” he explains.

The teamwork and local support were also crucial. “It wasn’t just me. I couldn’t have done it alone,” Bicknell admits. “The indigenous guide was instrumental, and my climbing team, along with family and friends who supported me financially, made this possible.”

The journey to Mount Roraima and the discovery of Guyana’s tallest peak has been a defining moment in Bicknell’s life. He reflects on the experience with awe: “When we reached the top, I felt a rush of emotions. There’s this moment when you realize you’ve achieved something truly unique. It felt like we were blessed, like we’d discovered something magical and untouched.”

For Bicknell, the climb is part of a larger dream to set a world record. “I’m doing this because I love adventure,” he says. “But it’s also about making history. This isn’t just a personal achievement; it’s a chance to bring attention to these incredible places that few people will ever see.”

As Bicknell continues his journey to the highest peaks of South America, his success in Guyana is a testament to his determination, skill, and respect for the cultures and landscapes he encounters. “This is the most amazing terrain I’ve ever seen,” he says. “And the fact that I’ve played a part in revealing this to the world—it’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

With eight of the twelve South American peaks already conquered, Bicknell is now moving on to Suriname and beyond. But his discovery in Guyana is one that will remain etched in history. The Dragon’s Fortress, as it is now known, is a place where adventure, culture, and personal ambition intersect — and for Bicknell, it’s just the beginning of his world-record quest.

(Mount Roraima, Guyana, Charlie Bicknell, United Kingdom)