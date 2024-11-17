Talk series slated to commemorate Int’l Men’s Day

Kaieteur News- International Men’s Day, celebrated on November 19th, is a global awareness day for men’s health and well-being. Fortunately, for those in the Caribbean, this day was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999. It was created by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh to commemorate his father’s birthday.

In acknowledgement of this observance, Sonia Noel Inc., in collaboration with the Sonia Noel Foundation, is proud to host four events – three of them will be online and one will be onsite at Theatre Guild, catering to young men, primarily.

These four events will highlight and seek solutions for the social issues faced by men, both mentally and physically.

In a release, the foundation noted that by acknowledging men’s contributions and challenges, we can work towards a more equitable society where both men and women have equal opportunities and rights.

“While some may argue that men’s issues are already well-represented, it’s important to recognize that these issues often go unaddressed or are stigmatized. By dedicating a specific day to men’s health and well-being, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive society for all,” the release stated.

According to the Foundation, the events celebrate positive male role models and encourage healthy masculinity.

“They remind men of the importance of taking care of their physical and mental health. Men often face significant societal pressures that can have a profound impact on their mental and emotional well-being. These pressures can include the expectation to be stoic, independent, and emotionally reserved, which can make it difficult for them to express their feelings or seek help when needed.

Young men and boys need to have positive role models who can inspire them and show them alternative paths to success. These events can help boys develop healthy concepts of masculinity, emphasising qualities like kindness, empathy, and respect,” the release continued.

The Sonia Noel Foundation has hosted events, in the past, to commemorate this significant day. This year, three virtual events are scheduled commencing at 7 pm Guyana time. The Men across Borders series will feature speakers from various countries from the 18th to the 20th. The esteemed panel includes. Dr. Clinton Urling from Guyana a seasoned entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience across various sectors; Oliver Chikodzore is from Zimbabwe and lives in South Africa, he is a mentor, Entrepreneur, author and investor dedicated to reshaping the narrative of Africa’s future.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Bowen s a dynamic technology and igital marketing leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions and Dr. Akanimo Odon is a Nigerian living in London who is Head of Africa Strategic Partnerships, Lancaster University UK are also part of the panel; Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin the Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, and Saurel Quettan, a Haitian American who has helped entrepreneurs, CEOs, founders, and owners of small to medium-sized businesses.

Wilson Heaton, Romario Hastings, Peter Ivey, Shaun Rampersaud, Wasim Khan, and Eldon Marks are also slated to make presentations.

The conference will also highlight dynamic women on the panel who are raising sons. They will share their advice and insights on this journey. Ilaine Inês Henz Dias is a dynamic Brazilian Entrepreneur and President of the Brazil-Guyana Chamber of Commerce. Marisca Fiedtkou is the Stakeholder Relations Director of Ramps Logistics. She is a very determined and focused young lady who is making her mark in the Oil and gas sector.

Nicole Dyer-Griffith is an executive marketing consultant and an International business etiquette and protocol specialist whose passion for creative entrepreneurship, proactive philanthropy and social transformation is mobilised through her chairmanship of the O2N Foundation and the G III Foundation in Trinidad and Tobago These events will be moderated by Richard Young, Caribbean Fashion Impresario and Regional Creative Strategist.

