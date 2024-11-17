Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life

Over 50 years in the business…

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- At 68 years old, Alfred Nicholl has spent nearly five decades turning his passion for art into a thriving career. His journey from a “disgusting child” to an artist is one that proves that sometimes life’s most unexpected paths lead to the most fulfilling destinations.

Nicholl reflected on his journey during an interview with The Waterfalls, at Guyana Exposition and Trade Fair (GuyExpo) 2024. The Expo is being under the theme, ‘Guyana on Show: The Fastest Growing Economy.”

The businessman shared his inspiring journey of artistic redemption and how he turned a passion he once pursued in solitude into a living.

“I was a very disgusting child, so I was always put in a corner,” Nicholl recalls with a chuckle. Growing up, his father, a trade unionist with a keen interest in books, was a significant influence in his life. Nicholl’s father not only had an extensive library, but he also ran a drawing course. Instead of sitting idly in the corner, young Alfred became fascinated by the art materials around him.

“I just sat in the corner and started doing the thing, (instructions from the drawing books he read” he recalls. “Then I started doing my own thing by drawing what I saw around the house,” he told The Waterfalls.

His early works were simple sketches, born out of curiosity and an innate desire to create. Little did he know, these early doodles would mark the beginning of a lifelong artistic career.

As Nicholl grew older, he found inspiration in the work of George Simon, an Amerindian artist and painter whose works celebrated Indigenous culture. “I started studying their culture, and eventually, I commercialized expressions of their culture,” he explained. This led him to create art that reflects the heritage and beauty of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples, which has become a hallmark of his artistic identity.

Now, nearly 50 years later, Mr. Nicholl is a full-time artist who works for a living, creating beautiful pieces that reflect the traditions and stories of Guyana’s Indigenous people. “The business is picking up,” he says, noting that his Indigenous-themed art is particularly popular. It’s a style that resonates with both locals and tourists, who appreciate the rich cultural expressions embedded in his work.

At the GuyExpo 2024, he explained that he sells his art outside the General Post Office (GPO) in Georgetown, a popular spot where he connects with art lovers and collectors. “I sell my art at the Post Office,” he explains, describing his interactions with both locals and tourists who are drawn to the vibrant expressions of Indigenous culture in his work.

During the interview, Nicholl reflected on how his art has not only provided a means of income but also allowed him to connect with a wider consumer base.

Reflecting on his rebellious childhood, Nicholl’s noted that his career is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and the transformative potential of art. Today, his craft not only serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists but also highlights Guyana’s vibrant cultural landscape.

He noted that his story only illustrates how sometimes, the paths a person least expects can lead us to exactly where we’re meant to be.

And, as Guyana continues to evolve into a more popular destination in the Region, Mr Nicholl’s work stands as a proud representation of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

(Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life)