Latest update November 17th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life

Nov 17, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Over 50 years in the business…

Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life

Art by Alfred Nicholl depicting Amerindian paddlers navigating the river, capturing the grace and resilience of Indigenous life in Guyana’s waterways (Craft vendor)

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- At 68 years old, Alfred Nicholl has spent nearly five decades turning his passion for art into a thriving career. His journey from a “disgusting child” to an artist is one that proves that sometimes life’s most unexpected paths lead to the most fulfilling destinations.

Nicholl reflected on his journey during an interview with The Waterfalls, at Guyana Exposition and Trade Fair (GuyExpo) 2024. The Expo is being under the theme, ‘Guyana on Show: The Fastest Growing Economy.”

Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life

Art by Alfred Nicholl showcasing the majestic Kaieteur Falls, the world’s longest single-drop waterfall, embodying the awe-inspiring beauty of Guyana’s natural wonders

Artist: Alfred Nicholl Craft vendor

The businessman shared his inspiring journey of artistic redemption and how he turned a passion he once pursued in solitude into a living.

“I was a very disgusting child, so I was always put in a corner,” Nicholl recalls with a chuckle. Growing up, his father, a trade unionist with a keen interest in books, was a significant influence in his life. Nicholl’s father not only had an extensive library, but he also ran a drawing course. Instead of sitting idly in the corner, young Alfred became fascinated by the art materials around him.

“I just sat in the corner and started doing the thing, (instructions from the drawing books he read” he recalls. “Then I started doing my own thing by drawing what I saw around the house,” he told The Waterfalls.

His early works were simple sketches, born out of curiosity and an innate desire to create. Little did he know, these early doodles would mark the beginning of a lifelong artistic career.

As Nicholl grew older, he found inspiration in the work of George Simon, an Amerindian artist and painter whose works celebrated Indigenous culture. “I started studying their culture, and eventually, I commercialized expressions of their culture,” he explained. This led him to create art that reflects the heritage and beauty of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples, which has become a hallmark of his artistic identity.

Now, nearly 50 years later, Mr. Nicholl is a full-time artist who works for a living, creating beautiful pieces that reflect the traditions and stories of Guyana’s Indigenous people. “The business is picking up,” he says, noting that his Indigenous-themed art is particularly popular. It’s a style that resonates with both locals and tourists, who appreciate the rich cultural expressions embedded in his work.

At the GuyExpo 2024, he explained that he sells his art outside the General Post Office (GPO) in Georgetown, a popular spot where he connects with art lovers and collectors. “I sell my art at the Post Office,” he explains, describing his interactions with both locals and tourists who are drawn to the vibrant expressions of Indigenous culture in his work.

Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life

Other artworks showcased during Alfred Nicholl’s exhibition at GuyExpo 2024 featured stunning representations of Guyana’s Indigenous cultures, animals

During the interview, Nicholl reflected on how his art has not only provided a means of income but also allowed him to connect with a wider consumer base.

Reflecting on his rebellious childhood, Nicholl’s noted that his career is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and the transformative potential of art. Today, his craft not only serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists but also highlights Guyana’s vibrant cultural landscape.

He noted that his story only illustrates how sometimes, the paths a person least expects can lead us to exactly where we’re meant to be.

And, as Guyana continues to evolve into a more popular destination in the Region, Mr Nicholl’s work stands as a proud representation of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

(Craft vendor reflects on how art saved his life)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hauls from Persaud and Farley highlight MVP Sports Girl’s U11 Football Tourney commencement

Hauls from Persaud and Farley highlight MVP Sports Girl’s U11...

Nov 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Petra Organisation’s MVP Sports Girl’s Under-11 Football Tournament kicked off in spectacular fashion yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue,...
Read More
Windies chase 219 for first win of T20 series against England

Windies chase 219 for first win of T20 series...

Nov 17, 2024

Motie joins Amazon Warriors Squad for GSL

Motie joins Amazon Warriors Squad for GSL

Nov 17, 2024

CWI announces West Indies Test Squad for Home Series against Bangladesh

CWI announces West Indies Test Squad for Home...

Nov 17, 2024

𝗗𝗖𝗕 U𝟭𝟱50-overs ‘Next Generation’ Inter-Association Tournament starts today

𝗗𝗖𝗕 U𝟭𝟱50-overs ‘Next...

Nov 17, 2024

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars...

Nov 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]