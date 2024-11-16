Thief steals $150K in drinks, snacks, ducks and other items from Zeelugt family

Kaieteur News-A Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) family is counting their losses after a thief entered their yard and stole $150,000 worth of items on Saturday.

The suspect was caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, where he was seen carting off with a quantity of beverages, snacks, tools and 15 ducks. A time-stamp on a CCTV footage showed that the incident occurred at 22:05h.

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Pooran, the home owner, said that just moments before the suspect entered the yard, he had locked up his home, and his family was inside at the time.

Pooran told Kaieteur News that he and his family were unaware that the thief entered their yard. The father of one said that the thief grabbed a bag of tools first after which he helped himself to snacks.

“He (the suspect) took what he could have eaten, he drank what could have drink,” the man told Kaieteur News while adding that the thief also took several beverages from a fridge stationed in the yard and placed them into a bag.

The thief then proceeded to the kitchen and tried to pick the lock. He also attempted to remove a louver window to gain entry into the house but his efforts were futile.

However, his efforts were interrupted when he realized that he was being recorded by cameras. As a result, he abandoned his plan and made good his escape.

Pooran believes that the thief is known in the community who hides during the day and strikes at night making it difficult for him to be caught. The frustrated man told Kaieteur News that his family is traumatized by the incident.

The matter was reported to the Leonora Police Station.

