Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

…return game set for November 19

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports-The Golden Jaguars celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Barbados at the Wildey Turf, but the night belonged to Omari Glasgow, whose historic feat took centre stage.

The 20-year-old Chicago Fire forward was unstoppable, rewriting history books by becoming Guyana’s all-time leading scorer.

After Niall Reid-Stephen opened the scoring for Barbados in the 17th minute, Glasgow responded in style, finding the equalizer in the 29th minute.

That strike tied him with Nigel “Powers” Codrington at 18 goals, a record that stood unchallenged for years.

The Jaguars entered the second half with renewed intent, and it wasn’t long before Glasgow cemented his place in Guyana’s football history.

His second goal, a clinical finish in the 59th minute, was his 19th for the national team in just 27 appearances, making him the undisputed leading scorer for the Golden Jaguars.

Osaze De Rosario, the son of Canadian and MLS icon Dwayne De Rosario, added a third to extend Guyana’s lead.

The icing on the cake came from debutant Enoch George, a Netherlands-based player, who netted the fourth goal to seal the emphatic win.

The victory extended Guyana’s 25-year dominance over the Tridents, who last beat the Jaguars in 1999.

With confidence soaring, the team now sets its sights on the return fixture, scheduled for November 19 at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg.

Starting XI for Guyana: Quillian Roberts (GK), Jallen Jones, Jeremy Garrett, Liam Gordon, Leo Lovell, Curtez Kellman, Daniel Wilson, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Isiah Jones, Omari Glasgow, Osaze De Rosario.

