Caesar and company helps Jags’ roar to finals with 4-wicket win

GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League Semi-final…

Kaieteur Sports-Essequibo Jaguars roared to a 4-wicket win over Berbice Piranhas yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence; as they advanced to today’s final of the GCB National T20 League.

Leading tournament batsman Adrian Sukwah smacked 55 with six fours and a six, Jonathan Rampersaud (16) and Suresh Dhanai (10*) pushed Berbice Piranhas to 109 all out.

Guyana Harpy Eagles spinner Ashmead Nedd grabbed 3-20 and Joshua Jones (3-26) were excellent during their spells.

Captain Ricardo Adams (2-20), along with a wicket each for Rajiv Ivan and Joemal LaFleur returned a wicket apiece.

A collection effort from Essequibo Jaguars batters guided them to 110-6. Man-of-the-match Tomani Caesar finished not out 35 along with Kevon Jawahir (21*) and national wicket-keeper Kemol Savory (20) were the workhorses.

Rampersaud returned to capture 4-10 in a losing effort, as the Jags roared to the finals.

