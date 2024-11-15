UG Trojans, Pacesetters advance in GBF Elite 16

Kaieteur Sports-Linden teams Amelia’s Ward Jets and Retrieve Raiders saw their journey cut short on Wednesday night in the Guyana Basketball Federation’s Elite 16 tournament at the National Gymnasium.

Both teams battled hard, but ultimately fell short as the University of Guyana Trojans outlasted Retrieve Raiders 71–68 in a nail-biter, while Pacesetters powered past Amelia’s Ward Jets with a decisive 64–52 victory.

Kadeem Peterkin led the charge for the University of Guyana with an impressive 27-point performance.

Despite an early setback, trailing 11–14, Peterkin’s scoring touch helped keep UG close. Retrieve Raiders, however, looked strong heading into halftime, led by their standout big man, Neil Marks Jr., who dominated inside and put up a team-high 19 points, pushing Raiders to a 49–43 lead.

But the Raiders’ advantage began to slip in the second half.

UG’s Anton Fileen stepped up with 24 points, teaming up with Peterkin in a high-powered rally that swung momentum in favour of the Turkeyen-based squad.

Shamar Savory contributed a solid 14 points for Raiders, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat, as they now face an early exit and a long trip back to Linden.

Meanwhile, Pacesetters asserted their control over the Amelia’s Ward Jets, taking a slight 14–12 lead after the first quarter.

The Jets clawed back in the second, spurred by Quincy Easton and Olympian sprinter Emanuel Archibald, who helped drive the Jets to a narrow 28–25 lead by halftime.

Easton finished with a game-high 17 points, showing his determination to keep the Jets alive in the tournament.

However, Pacesetters responded with a well-rounded team effort, outpacing the Jets as the game progressed.

Joslyn Crawford (13 points), William Delgado (11 points), and Ruel Ritch (9 points) combined forces, their cohesive play ultimately proving too much for the Jets.

Archibald, better known for his sprinting prowess, flashed his athleticism on the court, contributing nine points, but his efforts were not enough to spark a comeback.

With the win, Pacesetters advance to face Kwakwani Untouchables, while the University of Guyana will take on Victory Valley Royals from Linden in the next round on November 20.

The Elite 16 tournament champion will take home a $300,000 prize, while the runner-up will collect $100,000.

The third-place team secures $50,000, and the tournament MVP will be awarded $25,000, recognizing their standout performance on the court. (Rawle Toney)

